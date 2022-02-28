HOBBS, N.M. – The Wiley College baseball team was unable to overcome the University of the Southwest as it fell in all three games Friday and Saturday at Jake Williams Field.
FRIDAY
SOUTHWEST 16, WILEY COLLEGE 3: The Wildcats were outhit 15-7. They squandered an early scoring chance. James Martinez led off with a single. With one out, Jaylon Burrell singled to second and Colby Chilek singled to left to load the bases. A double play ended the inning.
The Mustangs took the lead with five runs on five hits in the bottom of the third. Wiley College responded. Martinez led off with a walk and Traylon Ansley was hit by a pitch. A pair of wild pitches brought home Martinez. Jaylon Burrell and Donovan Rice walked to load the bases. Perkins walked to score Ansley, cutting the margin to three.
Southwest eliminated any chance of a rally by the Wildcats as it pounded them for eight runs on four hits and an error. The Wildcats loaded the bases with two outs in the fifth. Ansley and Burrell singled and Chilek reached on a fielder’s choice. Rice brought home Ansley.
Roman Sorrell started and went 3 2/3 innings. Only five of the 13 runs he allowed were earned. He struck out a season-high five batters. Dante Enrriquez pitched 1 1/3 inning and Myles Washington tossed one inning.
SATURDAY GAME 1
SOUTHWEST 8, WILEY COLLEGE 6: The Wildcats took the lead in their first at-bat in the first game. Allan Mendoza led off with a single. Timmie Russell singled to the pitcher and Mendoza advanced to third on the throw. He scored on a groundball by Jacob Perez. Traylon Ansley singled home Russell.
The momentum was short-lived. The Mustangs brought home six runs on four hits and four walks. Eleven batters hit in the inning. Joe O’Bryant settled in and held them scoreless for the next three innings. He pitched 5 2/3 innings and struck out one.
In the second, Julian Rosales led off with a single and advanced on a grounder by Trey Perkins. Mendoza drove in Rosales with a single to right. The Wildcats added two runs in the third. Ansley led off with a single and Jhan Carlos Javier doubled. A pair of errors brought both runners home and pulled the Wildcats within one.
Southwest (13-2, 6-0) padded its lead in the sixth with two runs on three hits. The Wildcats loaded the bases with one out in the seventh. Perkins hit a fly ball to left to score Marquis Kuykendall, who pinch ran for Ansley after he singled.
Wiley College put up 10 hits. Three players put up multiple hits. Ansley went 3-for-3 with a run scored and batted in. Mendoza went 2-for-3 with a run and RBI. Javier went 2-for-3 with a double and a run. Six players drove in runs.
GAME 2
SOUTHWEST 12, WILEY COLLEGE 2: The Wildcats fell into an early deficit in the series finale, giving up three runs on three hits. Southwest’s first three runners reached base. A triple by Gabriel Perez-Torres brought home two runs and he scored on a passed ball. Wiley College answered in the second inning. Ansley led off with a single. A sacrifice bunt and a wild pitch advanced him to third. He scored on Matthew Drabbant’s fly ball to left.
The Mustangs responded with two runs on a hit, walk and a passed ball. They scored in the fourth inning on a passed ball. In the fifth, Bryce Garrett hit his first career home run to cut the margin to four. Southwest put the game away with six runs in the seventh.
Jalen Porter started and went six innings. He struck out seven hitters – which is one shy of his career high. Burciaga pitched the remainder of the game. Ansley had his second consecutive multi-hit game with two.
Wiley College will return home on Tuesday for a nonconference contest against Southwestern Assemblies of God University 2:30 p.m. at Airport Park. Live statistics will be available.
Southwestern Assemblies of God University (11-3) had a five-game winning streak snapped with a loss to Louisiana State University-Shreveport on February 22. It enters Tuesday’s game batting .326. JV Verdin is the top hitter with a .487 batting average. Six of his 19 hits have gone for extra-bases. He has scored 12 runs and driven in 16. Cade Hendricks and Cade Dorethey follow with .417 and .412 batting averages.
On the mound, Southwestern Assemblies of God University pitchers have posted a 6.99 earned run average. Ethan Nors is 2-0 and has pitched two complete games. He has a 1.42 ERA and struck out 25 while only allowing five walks.
The teams will rematch on March 22 at Southwestern Assemblies of God University. The Wildcats have met the Lions 47 times and hold a 25-22 series edge.