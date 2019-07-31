In just a few days, high school athletes will strap on the cleats for their first day of football practice.
Many schools in the Lone Star State will have their first practice Monday, including the Waskom Wildcats who will practice from 5 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
“We do it because we have some new coaches and new teachers are in service and all the kind of stuff, so just to be consistent to where it’s not, ‘OK, today we’re not practicing, tomorrow we’re practicing in the afternoon,’ because some kid will say, ‘Coach, we didn’t know.’ So We just keep it 5-8:30 every night,” Waskom athletic director and head football coach Whitney Keeling said.
“Just the conditioning part, making sure we’re teaching them everything that they need to start learning to build onto the process in getting ready for the first game,” Keeling said when asked what main focuses of the first week of practice will be.
“We’ve got so many young guys with so many spots to fill so it’s a competition every day and a competition every rep to try to find the best 11 on both sides of the ball.
“And hopefully not the same 11,” he said with a chuckle.
Waskom is slated to open the season at home against Redwater on Friday, Aug. 30.