Wiley College Sports Information
After picking up two wins last week, the Wiley College men’s basketball team is looking to continue their streak when it hosts Texas College tonight and Jarvis Christian College on Saturday at Alumni Gymnasium in the final games of the 2019-20 regular season.
Tonight’s game tips at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday’s game will tip around 4 p.m. Seniors Taylan Grogan, Travious Grubbs, Stephen Taylor, Jerrell Doorbal and Devlon Noble and manager Qumesha Wilhite will be honored before the game.
Both games will have live video for $7.95 and live statistics at no charge. The links are available at the Wiley College Athletic website.
“This is a big week with our rivals coming to town,” said Brandon K. Dumas, Ph.D., director of intercollegiate athletics and vice president of student affairs.
“Texas College and Jarvis Christian will give us their best shots and we are hoping to come out on top and enter the tournament with momentum.”
The Wildcats (10-12, 8-8) clinched a berth in the 2020 Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Red River Athletic Conference Tournament with their 78-65 victory over Our Lady of the Lake University on February 22. They can lock up the fourth seed with two victories or a loss by Huston-Tillotson.
Wiley College lost at Texas College on Jan. 23 after allowing the Steers to shoot 44.6 percent. It will look to contain Demetrious Fitzpatrick and Christian Bryant who scored 26 and 19 points, respectively.
The Wildcats held Jarvis Christian to 34.4 percent from the field in an 80-66 victory on Jan. 25.
Texas College (12-16, 5-11) and Jarvis Christian (5-17, 5-11) are contending for the final spot in the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament. They are tied with Texas A&M University-Texarkana for sixth.
The Steers have lost their last two games to Paul Quinn College and the University of the Southwest. The Bulldogs beat Paul Quinn and lost to Southwest. Both schools lost at home to Texas A&M-Texarkana.