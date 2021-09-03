Pictures of AT&T Stadium are displayed in Waskom’s athletic fieldhouse with the words “Unfinished business” and “Stay Hungry.”
AT&T Stadium – the home of the Dallas Cowboys is also the site of the 2021 state championships and the Waskom Wildcats hope to be there by finishing what they currently see as their unfinished business.
“We want to go all the way,” Waskom’s senior right guard Ezequiel Vasquez said. “We just want to go back and prove everybody wrong and finish what we started.”
“Obviously it comes up in a lot of conversations between them, not so much me but they know their goals and aspirations of what the season is supposed to look like,” Waskom athletic director and head football coach Whitney Keeling said. “Now the expectation is, ‘You have to win it.’ I know that’s a lot of pressure on kids, it really is, but in the same sense, it’s good pressure because they’ve seen it. Some of them have brothers who played in it. Some of them were on the sidelines. You’ve done interviews where some of them were the flag kids. It’s a staple of our community for sure. It’s a lofty goal. A lot of things have to go your way. The ball has to bounce your way.”
“The pressure is on us now because last year, everyone doubted us,” Magdaleno said.
“There are still a lot of people who don’t believe the hype until they play us,” Vasquez added.
The Wildcats were just one game, or as some might say – one point away from the state championship as they fell to the Franklin Lions 14-13.
“It means a lot because I got moved up from JV before playoffs” senior left guard Eddy Magdaleno said when asked what the term ‘unfinished business means to him. “I played every game but I feel like I didn’t do enough for the team so this year I feel like we’ve got unfinished business.”
Both senior offensive linemen say their game has improved from last year.
“It’s improved a lot,” Magdaleno said of his individual game. “I just kept working and getting better every day.”
“I’d say mine has improved a lot too because he and I have been grinding all summer together,” Vasquez added.
“Zeek has been starting since his sophomore year,” Keeling said. “He’s started every single game, hasn’t missed one and now it’s his third year. Eddy is a first-year starter. He played on the JV last year and when one of our kids got hurt and he ended up starting every playoff game. They’re both captains of our football team this year. They had a really great offseason and they’re going to have a great senior year for sure.
“He (Magdaleno) was a little bit out of shape last year and didn’t have a lot of game experience and that JV year really helped him and playing five playoff games obviously helped him drastically and then he had an unbelievable offseason,” Keeling said. “He’s really transformed. I bet he’s lost 30 pounds and gotten so much stronger. He goes to Planet Fitness and works out on his own. He’s one of the best offseason kids we’ve had.”
Magdaleno and Vasquez know this season is their last chance to win a state championship but they’re not looking past this week’s opponent. The Wildcats were slated to take on Brookshire Royal but due to COVID, they will take on the Timpson Bears on the road.
“They’re spread,” Keeling said of the Bears. “They’ve got a tailback who rushed for 2,200 yards last year, a quarterback who rushed for like 1,900 yards. They’re very dynamic. They’re talented. They return 10 on offense and nine on defense.”
“Coach told us they went to the semis last year in 2A so we know they have good players to go that far,” Vasquez said.
“I see them the same as any other team,” Magdaleno said. “We’re going to go hard no matter what, whether they’re 2A, 3A or 4A.”
Perhaps that’s the best tactic for the Wildcats to punch their ticket to AT&T Stadium.
Tonight’s game between Waskom and Timpson is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Timpson’s John Herbert Eakin Stadium.