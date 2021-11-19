LONGVIEW – Waskom’s offense came away with 448 total yards in an effort to defeat Troup 56-20 in the area round of the playoffs at Pine Tree’s Pirate Stadium in Longview Friday night, ending the Tigers’ season and punch the Wildcats’ ticket to the regional round.
Waskom now holds an overall record of 11-1 while Troup falls with a final record of 8-4.
The Wildcats rushed for 367 yards and passed for 81, gaining 22 first downs on the night. Cole Watson went 3-of-6 passing for 81 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed 13 times for 154 yards and two scores. DJ Feaster had 11 carries for 99 yards and two touchdowns. Diego Smith found the end zone twice as he had 27 carries on three carries. Carson Gonzalez had one catch for 33 yards and a touchdown. Jayvis Jones caught one pass for 25 yards and Anthony Zuniga had one catch for 23 yards.
Troup was held to just 189 yards, 106 on the ground and 83 through the air. The Tigers were led by Kevin Pierce who had 21 carries for 110 yards and one touchdown. Tervor Padia led the passing game by going 4-of-12 for 65 yards and two scores. Grayson Hearon was 2-of-7 for 18 yards and one interception. Logan Womack caught two passes for 64 yards and one touchdown. Bracy Cover had an 11-yard touchdown reception.
The Tigers took the open drive deep into Waskom territory, inside the 10-yard line but the drive was put to a sudden stop when Markus Gonzalez intercepted a pass in the end zone and returned it to the 11-yard line. The Wildcats drove 89 yards on nine plays and capped off the drive with a 17-yard run by Feaster. Ezequiel Ruiz tacked on the extra point to give Waskom a 7-0 lead with 2:54 left in the first quarter.
Feaster made his second trip to the end zone when broke tackles and sprinted 40 yards for the score to double Waskom’s lead to 14-0 with 11:02 remaining in the second quarter.
The Wildcats continued to pour it on as Smith took his turn to score on a 23-yard rote to the end zone, making it a 21-0 lead with 8:06 to play in the first half.
Waskom’s defense forced Troup to punt. Zay Thomas was on the receiving end at the Waskom 30-yard line and 70 yards later, he was in the end zone to give his Wildcats a 28-0 lead with 5:56.
Less than a minute later, Troup got on the scoreboard for the first time of the night. The kickoff following the punt-return saw Pierce bring it deep into Waskom territory. Pierce then finished what he started with a 20-yard run. The 2-point-conversion attempt was no good as Waskom led 28-6 with 5:02 remaining in the second quarter.
Two touchdowns were scored within the last minute of the first half. Smith found the end zone again on a four-yard run with 44 seconds on the clock as the Wildcats led 35-6 before Padia completed a 35-yard touchdown pass to Womack. Pierce punched it into the end zone for a successful 2-point conversion with nine seconds left, making the halftime score 35-14.
The first points of the second half came when Cover hauled in an 11-yard touchdown pass from Padia to make it a two-possession game, 35-20, with 4:59 left in the third quarter.
Watson bounced off a defender at the line of scrimmaged then headed down the sideline for a 28-yard run to set up shop at the one-yard line. From there, he went up the middle for the score to spread his team’s lead to 42-20 with
Watson found a wide-open Gonzalez for a 33-yard touchdown pass to spread the Wildcats’ lead to 49-20 with 9:34 left to play.
Watson bounced went up the middle on a quarterback Keeper for a 42-yard touchdown with 3:27 left in the fourth quarter. That was the final score of the night as the Wildcats walked away with a 56-20 win.
The Wildcats will take on the winner of Newton and DeKalb in the regional round.