QUEEN CITY – Waskom’s Cole Watson accounted for four touchdowns Friday night in an effort to help lead his Wildcats to a 56-7 win over the Queen City Bulldogs. The win advances Waskom to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in district play. The Bulldogs are now 5-2 overall and 2-2 against district opponents.
Waskom finished the night with 23 first downs and 422 yards offense, 365 of which came on the ground and 57 through the air. Watson went 1-for-3 for 57 yards and one touchdown. He also had 12 carries for 124 yards and three scores. Tesean Hamilton had 19 carries for 149 yards and one touchdown. D.J. Feaster added a rushing touchdown. Paxton Keeling was on the receiving end of the Wildcats’ only completion as he went 57 yards for a score.
Queen City had 13 first downs on the night. The Bulldogs had 178 yards of total offense with 210 passing yards while being held to -32 rushing yards. Quarterback Braden Yancey went 14-of-27 for 210 yards and two interceptions. Kentrell Andrews scored his team’s only touchdown on the night. Manasseh Drayton and Josh Davis each had 58 receiving yards on the night.
Each team came up empty on its first possession but the Wildcats drew first blood with 3:23 left in the opening quarter when Watson took it on a one-yard quarterback sneak. Jose Meza tacked on the extra point as the Wildcats led 7-0.
Nobody scored for the remainder of the first quarter but Waskom added to its lead with 6:53 left in the second quarter when Hamilton made his first trip to the end zone to make the score 14-0.
Watson scored his second rushing touchdown of the night, this one coming on 17-yard quarterback keeper to spread his team’s lead to 21-0 with 18 seconds left in the first half.
The Bulldogs took one last shot at scoring before the halftime break but a long pass was intercepted by Waskom’s Zay Thomas to end the first half.
Waskom received the kickoff to open the second half and Thomas took received it from around the Wildcats’ 22-yard line and went the distance for a 78-yard score to make it 28-0 with just 15 seconds into the second half.
The Wildcats kicked off and beat the Bulldogs to the loose ball to recover the kick. That gave Waskom the ball in Queen City territory. Waskom drove down to the six-yard line where Feaster finished the drive with a touchdown. That gave Waskom a 35-0 lead with 9:22 left in the third.
Watson connected with Keeling who gave the defender a stiff arm and escaped the Bulldogs to find his way into the end zone for a 57-yard touchdown, making the score 42-0 with 6:59 left in the third quarter.
Queen City got on the score board with 4:14 left in the third quarter when Andrews punched it in from two yards. Connor Alexander tacked on the extra point to make the score 42-7 with 4:14 remaining in the third quarter.
Watson took off on another quarterback keeper and found the end zone on a 40-yard run, making the score 56-7 with 1:53 in the third quarter.
Penalties and other mistakes forced the Bulldogs deep inside their own territory. Layton Luster picked off Yancey’s short pass and took it into the end zone for the final points of the night.
The Wildcats had a chance to add to their lead in the final moments of the game but instead, lined up in victory formation and walk away with the 56-7 win.
Waskom will return to action Friday when it plays host to the Harleton Wildcats in a Harrison-County matchup for homecoming.
Queen City will travel to Hughes Springs.