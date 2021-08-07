HARLETON — Harleton’s football team returned to fall practice after what athletic director and head football coach Kyle Little said was a good season for the Wildcats.
“We had almost 100 percent attendance over the summer,” Little said. “We looked it up and I think there were only seven kids total who hadn’t shown up over the summer so we had good attendance. The kids came in shape, ready to go. Obviously, it’s our third year in the system so there’s a lot of retention. We started Monday with putting stuff in. The JV and freshman kids were struggling a little bit but the varsity kids knew what we were doing. They were ready to go out and start running plays. I was pleased with that. They were flying around with great energy.”
Last season saw the Wildcats finish in fourth spot in District 11-3A DII to earn a playoff spot, earning a 7-4 overall record. In 2019, they won District 11-2A DI with a 5-1 district record and went three rounds deep into the playoffs and finished the year with an overall record of 10-3 in Little’s first year as head coach.
“We’ve got a good core group of guys coming back. You look at the senior class and they were on varsity two years ago when we won the district championship and went three rounds deep and last year we went to the playoffs, so those guys have played a lot of football games. We have good senior leaders and we’ve got a lot of our key guys coming back and obviously, Taber Childs, having him back is always good. He missed quite a few games last year because he got sick so having him back is a really good thing.”
Little added another that so far, the weather has also been beneficial.
“You can’t be mad about the weather,” Little said. “I told the kids somebody is living right or praying hard at church camp because we’re in August in Texas and I think it was 72 degrees or something last night (Monday night) when we got out of practice. I’ve never seen this.”