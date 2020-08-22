Harleton’s football team lined up against DeKalb as the two teams went head-to-head in a scrimmage Thursday evening. Overall, athletic director and head football coach Kyle Little was pleased with the results.
“I thought it went pretty well,” Little said. “We got after them pretty well. A scrimmage for us is like practice. There’s no game plan or anything like that. You literally just call and say, ‘What offense do you run? What defense do you run?’ and then go out there and run base offensive and a base defense. But we flew around and made plays and did well. Overall it was a success.”
The Wildcats and Bears took turns being on offense and defense. Each team ran five goal-line plays then went head-to-head with a 15-minute-running clock.
“We had a few kids out so their backups got some snaps so it was good for them to make a few plays,” Little said.
The Wildcats are slated to kick off the season Friday night on the road against the White Oak Roughnecks.
“Just getting better, executing the offense and running around, making plays on defense,” Little said when asked what his team will be working on this upcoming week in preparation for the season opener.
Friday’s game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.