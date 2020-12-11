TYLER – Waskom had its 2020 football state championship hopes dashed when it fell to the Franklin Lions 14-13 in the semifinals at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium on Friday.
The Wildcats’ season comes to an end with a final record of 11-2 after going 5-1 in District 9-5A play. The Lions will enter the state championship game with an overall record of 12-2 after going 6-0 against district opponents.
The loss for Waskom comes despite having outgained Franklin in total yards 292-275 and 17-16 in first downs. Markus Gonzalez went 1-of-2 passing for 28 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed 18 times for 76 yard. The Wildcats finished the night with 264 rushing yards. Tesean Hamilton had 16 carries for 68 yards and one score. DJ Fester rushed it 10 times for 55 yards. Paxton Keeling was on the receiving end of the 28-yard touchdown pass.
Franklin rushed for 231 yards and threw for 44. Marcus Wade went 2-for-5 passing for 44 yards and one touchdown. Bryson Washington had 14 carries for 76 yards and one score. Malcolm Murphy had 11 carries for 72 yards. Hayden Helton caught one pass for a 33-yard touchdown.
Waskom’s first drive came to an end when the Lions forced and recovered a fumble.
The Lions then took over and pounded the ball down the Waskom two-yard line where Bryson Washington punched into the end zone for the first points of the game to cap off the 13-play, 74-yard drive. Seth Shamblin tacked on the extra point to give the Lions a 7-0 lead with 3:13 left in the first quarter.
Franklin threatened to add to its lead but the Wildcats took their turn on forcing and recovering a fumble, giving the ball back to the offense at the Waskom one-yard line. Moments later, Waskom’s derive ended with an unsuccessful fake punt to turn it over on downs.
Waskom’s offense was unable to score in the first half but the its defense also kept the Lions out of the end zone for the remainder of the first half as the two teams went into the locker room at halftime with Franklin leading 7-0.
Waskom got on the scoreboard with just after the halfway point of the third quarter. The Wildcats were faced with third-and-14 when Gonzalez launched a pass right on the numbers to Keeling for a 28-yard touchdown. Jose Meza’s extra point tied the game up at 7-7 with 5:28 left in the third quarter.
The Wildcats defense forced another turnover when they recovered another Franklin fumble. That led to Waskom taking its first lead of the night when Hamilton punched it into the end zone for a nine-yard score.
The two-point conversion attempt failed but Waskom led 13-7 with 10:57 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Moments later, Waskom was forced to punt and Franklin got the ball at its own eight-yard line with 4:30 left in regulation. The Lions gained 34 yards on a run from Murphy two plays before Wade connected with Helton for a 33-yard touchdown pass to tie the game up at 13-13. The extra point was good and put the Lions on top 14-13.
With 2:55 left in regulation, the Wildcats had one more shot at the state championship. Feaster ran for seven yards before Gonzalez pulled off runs of six and three yards. The Wildcats decided to roll the dice on a trick play that resulted in an interception. From there, the Lions lined up in victory formation as they punched their ticket to the state championship where they will take on Canadian.