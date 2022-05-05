Harleton’s baseball team has found itself in the playoffs despite a number of obstacles, whether it was injuries or players leaving the team but the Wildcats bought into the next-man-up mentality.
“We started playing good ball at the right time,” Harleton head baseball coach D.J. Beck said. “At one point in time, there were nine games that we could’ve, should’ve, would’ve won, that were not blowouts but if a couple different things happened, then we win. We just couldn’t get over that hump. That’s kind of been the story. You name it, it probably happened this year.
“Then getting into the playoffs, we had a three-way tie for third and fourth place, with the possibility in that last game to be second place, depending on what happened that night during our last district game,” Beck continued. “That says our district was pretty even keel. There wasn’t anybody besides Tatum that ran away with it. Then we played Tatum 3-2. So there wasn’t anybody who was way better. Right now, we’re playing some good baseball and I hope it carries over. We’re playing smart baseball.”
“We got off to a shaky start, so coming back from that was something,” senior pitcher Taber Childs said. “We had six injuries to start the year off, four starters and two others who were potentially starters. It was the next guy up, and everyone just started playing. It was all about who was hungrier for the spot.”
“It’s next man up, that’s how it’s got to be. In the big leagues,” Beck added. “Those guys don’t sit around whenever their guy is out. It’s next man up, who can do the job, who can fill in, who can do what’s best for the team. We preached that all year long. It’s next-man-up mentality and they’ve bought into that.”
“If something bad happens, you just pick it up and move on,” junior pitcher Braden Hopkins said. “Everything happens for a reason.”
When asked what his individual greatest strength is, Hopkins said, “I’d say the mental game, knowing that if I do a couple things wrong, just put it past me and move to the next play. It keeps you in the game.”
“If a guy gets a hit off you, big deal,” Childs said. “The only thing you can do is make sure the next guy doesn’t.”
On the mound, Childs holds a record of 6-2. He has allowed 23 runs on 28 hits, 20 walks, has 93 strikeouts and an era of 1.024. From the plate, he has 36 hits, 10 doubles, three home runs, 25 RBI, 18 runs and a batting average of .493.
Hopkins owns a 5-3 record on the mound. He has allowed 24 runs on 36 hits, 27 walks, has 57 strikeouts and a 3.259 ERA. From the plate, he has 15 hits, two doubles, two home runs, 14 RBI, 12 runs and a batting average of .254.
“Taber is a leader,” Beck said. “He’s a really good high school baseball player and the kids respect him for that. He’s our dude on the mound. We play really well when he’s on the mound. That says a lot about him. Braden has been a very solid No. 2. Last year, Braden, he became our No. 1 relief guy. He struggled starting in tournaments early on, so we started bringing him in relief and he was kind of lights out. Last year, he was a first-team all district pitcher as a relief, and this year we knew he was going to have to step up and start some games and be big for us and he has been down the stretch.”
Childs and Hopkins have helped lead the Wildcats to a record of 14-11 as they prepare for the White Oak Roughnecks in bi-district.
“Playing with each other, going into the game with confidence, execution,” Childs said when asked what the key is to advancing to the second round. “I think if we do those three things, we’ll be fine.”
“Just really executing in practice and repeating the good habits that we make during practice,” Hopkins offered. “We have to go out with the right mindset, play within ourselves, doing our jobs and not playing anybody else’s role but ours. Go up with good approaches.”
“It’s going to be tough,” Beck said. “White Oak is well coached. They have some really good players. From what I saw, I think they have six returning starters. Last year we played them, we were able to take Game 1. Then they came back and kind of handed it to us in Game 2 and Game 3. The key to success for us is going to be to weather the storm, whatever that might be. In these types of games, there will be ups and there will be downs for both sides. How we handle respond to that – don’t be too high on the highs and don’t be too low on the lows. That’s where some of our playoff experience is going to come into play. I think that’s going to be the key to success, our pitchers getting ahead in the count, same old, same old stuff but I know these guys are dangerous offensively and if we get behind in the count, it’s falling into their hands. If we’re able to get ahead and make some plays defensively, I feel like we do stand a chance.”
Harleton’s is slated to begin its best-of-three-game series against White Oak at 7 p.m. today. Game 2 is set for 2 p.m. Saturday and if necessary, the series will be concluded with a third game immediately following the second.