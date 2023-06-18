With baseball wrapped up and Harleton having the greatest season the history of the school, now is the time to look back at their season to see what made it so incredible.
Their season started off with a shutout on Feb. 21 against Jefferson. In that game, pitcher Carson Wallace started his amazing season with 11 strikeouts, one only one walk and surrendering no hits or runs.
They got another dominant 5-1 victory over Westwood two days later on Feb. 23. Right after that game, they faced off against the East Texas home school team. The home school team wasn't playing around, getting three points in the first inning, and one in the second inning, giving the Wildcats their first real test.
"This game was one of the most memorable for me." explained Head Coach DJ Beck. "It was only our third game of the season, and we were down 6-0 and came back to win 13-6. That showed what kind of team we were going to be: A team that fights and never quits."
In the early season, Harleton made it clear that they were alone at the top. In five out of their first six district games, they beat their opponents by over 10 points. The exception was their game against Hawkins.
"That was another really memorable one." Beck reflected. "That was a dog fight. That game had the best pitcher we had seen at that point and we were down 1-0 for most of the game, but we found a way back."
After their match against Hawkins, their dominance continued for the rest of the regular season, never winning by less than four.
Their most one-sided victory was the second time they met Leverett's Chapel on April 21. They shut them out the first time these two met the month before, 11-0. The most recent meeting was even more devastating, with the Wildcats shutting them out 20-0.
That game proved that Harleton were a triple pitcher threat. Not only did they have Wallace, the state championship MVP, and Hopkins, the semifinal saver, but also No. 2, Dylan Armstrong. The 20-0 victory of off a no hitter from Armstrong, striking out eight and only walking one.
This pitching triple threat was a big factor for the Wildcats' success. Carson Wallace was the primary pitcher for the Wildcats, pitching for 12 wins. Carson brought the heat every game, with 145 strike outs and just 41 walks. Only 14 runs came through with Wallace on the mound.
"This guy only gave up four earned runs all season," explained Beck, "We knew that when he was on the mound, we always had a chance of victory no matter what. He is special."
Astoundingly, Wallace is only a sophomore. With two seasons left with the Wildcats, there are still many more chances for him to show how special he is on the field.
If Wallace got tired, there were still two other very capable pitchers ready to get in. Dylan Armstrong and Braden Hopkins, the only two seniors on the entire roster, were on the mound for 11 and eight games respectively.
In Armstrong's 11 games, he gave up 39 hits, 17 runs, walked 17 batters and struck out 73. Hopkins gave up 24 hits, eight runs, two earned runs, walked 15 batters and struck out 43.
Being a senior, Hopkins ended his high school baseball career the best way possible, by saving his team in the state semifinals with a double RBI. Beck says that he super impressed, but not surprised.
"He absolutely has ice water in his veins," praised Beck, "He is a special leader, and there is absolutely no moment too big for that kid. Going into the seventh inning of the semifinals with two outs and people on base, for him to get that walk off double is a testament to his resolve."
Of all the Wildcats, Gage Shirts was at the top of the offensive leaderboard. He saw first base 45 times, the most of the roster. Amazingly, Shirts saw the home plate more at 46. He only saw three strikes 14 times.
"Shirts was phenomenal on the plate and in center field," said Beck, "He is definitely a spark plug for our team."
When he wasn't on the mound, Wallace was on the bases. He was the second most effective offensive player, with 38 runs. He got to first base 34 times.
Armstrong was basically just as effective as Wallace, rounding out the top three offensive players. Armstrong saw first base 33 times, walking 25 times.
The Harleton Wildcats are going into the 2024 season losing two important players, Armstrong and Hopkins, but keeping the rest of the championship roster, giving everyone high hopes for another great season for the boys in green.