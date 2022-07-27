Three Wiley College athletes were honored by the Rice Fame Group as inaugural winners of the Historically Black College and University Makeda Excellence award winners.

Darnee Williams won Women’s Track and Field Athlete of the Year, Reshaun Fridie won Men’s Track and Field Athlete of the Year and Alaeh Pressley won co-Women’s Basketball Player of the Year. Nominations were submitted by athletic representatives from HBCUs across the country and the National Collegiate Athletic Association, National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association and the United States Collegiate Athletic Association.

Recommended For You