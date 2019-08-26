The Wiley College men’s basketball and baseball teams helped students feel welcome as they greeted them as they began school.
The men’s basketball team went to David Crockett Elementary and gave fives to students as they entered. Head coach Chase Campbell said it was important for his players to encourage students.
“We wanted to give the students a positive image and a great vibe on their first day back from summer break,” Campbell said. “We also wanted them to know that we will support them and check in on them during the year.”
The baseball team went to Marshall Early Child Care School and opened car doors for children and welcomed them back.
As a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school, Wiley College’s Department of Intercollegiate Athletics is committed to being Champions of Character by displaying respect, responsibility, integrity, sportsmanship and servant leadership.