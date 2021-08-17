Wiley College head baseball coach Kendrick Biggs is pleased to announce the signing of freshman Matthew Drabbant from Dayton.
Drabbant played football and baseball at Dayton High School and was an All-District Honorable Mention in baseball in 2018. He helped Dayton reach the Class 5A Bi-District round in 2018 and 2019. The fact that Wiley College is within 3.5 hours from home was one of the reasons that attracted Drabbant.
“I love the attitude everyone has there,” Drabbant said. “It seems that everyone wants to succeed in everything they do.”
He joins a Wildcat squad that returns eight players from previous seasons. The Wildcats are coming off an 11-9 campaign in 2020 which was their first winning season since 2010.
“Matthew is a good defensive catcher who played summer ball with the Houston Saints,” said Nicholaus Strong pitching coach and recruiting coordinator.