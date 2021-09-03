Wiley College head baseball coach Kendrick Biggs is pleased to announce the signing of freshman Demontre Carr from Bellaire.
Carr played at Bellaire High School and was a first team all-district selection last season. Carr also played football and plans to play in the middle infield for the Wildcats.
“Demontre is a solid gap to gap hitter,” said Nicholaus Strong, pitching coach and recruiting coordinator.
Carr joins a Wildcat squad that returns eight players from previous seasons. The Wildcats are coming off an 11-9 campaign in 2020 — which was their first winning season since 2010.