Bellaire middle infielder Demontre Carr has signed with Wiley College’s baseball program.

 Courtesy Photo

Wiley College head baseball coach Kendrick Biggs is pleased to announce the signing of freshman Demontre Carr from Bellaire.

Carr played at Bellaire High School and was a first team all-district selection last season. Carr also played football and plans to play in the middle infield for the Wildcats.

“Demontre is a solid gap to gap hitter,” said Nicholaus Strong, pitching coach and recruiting coordinator.

Carr joins a Wildcat squad that returns eight players from previous seasons. The Wildcats are coming off an 11-9 campaign in 2020 — which was their first winning season since 2010.

