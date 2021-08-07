Wiley College head baseball coach Kendrick Biggs has announced the hiring of Nicholaus Strong as pitching coach and recruiting coordinator.
Strong was instrumental in bringing in the largest recruiting class in program history. He arrives at Wiley College after being the head coach of the University of Houston-Downtown and led it to its first conference title and the National Club Baseball Association Division II Regional Title game in his second season.
His team finished No. 14 in the nation and coached one All-American in Gino Masini. He coached the NCBA Division II hits and RBI leaders Luis Salazar and Masini, respectively.
“I appreciate coach Kendrick Biggs for bringing me aboard and believing in my skill set,” Strong said. “With the resources President Herman J. Felton Jr. is providing for baseball, I believe this can be a national championship program.”
Before UHD, Strong was a pitching coach and recruiting coordinator for Houston Community College in 2015-16. He was active in the community, developing local relationships with little leagues, the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers Urban Youth programs, local middle schools and select teams.
From 2012-14, Strong was the head coach at Jack Yates High School in Houston and helped turn its program around. He was a major part of the community as he hosted the first middle school baseball signing day, hosted several camps and raised thousands of dollars for the high school program. Strong built the first indoor batting cage in the Houston Independent School District. He started his coaching career as a volunteer assistant under Steve Robinson at Jack Yates High School.
Strong played NCAA Division I baseball at Texas Southern University from 2004-05. As a closer, he helped the Tigers reach the NCAA Tournament in 2004 and defeat the defending national champion Rice University in the Houston Regional. Before Texas Southern, Strong played at West Valley College in Saratoga, California, and North Park University in Chicago.
He will join Wiley College alum Tyler Baumann, who enters his second season on Biggs’ staff. Along with coaching baseball, Strong will also be the radio station manager for Wiley College’s KWBC station. He has a vast array of broadcast experience from high school to NCAA Division I.
“Nick Strong is a very talented coach, that is blazing the trail through recruiting,” Biggs said. “He is one of the best recruiters in the game. He brings knowledge of the game, and he understands the players. He will continue to help push Wiley to the championship status that we are aiming for.”