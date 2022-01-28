FORT WORTH — Playing their first games in nearly two years, the Wiley College baseball team had 18 freshmen make their collegiate debut against Texas Wesleyan University Friday at Sycamore Park.
The Wildcats (0-2) fell 20-0 and 21-1 – marking the first time they’ve dropped their first two games since 2017.
Eight of the nine starters in Game 1 were freshmen.
Jacob Perez singled and Jaylon Burrell doubled for their first career hits. Daniel Cox made his first career start lasting 2 1/3 innings and struck out one. Nick Mooney pitched two scoreless innings and struck out two. Cord Mitchell threw an inning and fanned one.
Texas Wesleyan (2-0), which is receiving votes in the preseason National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Top 25 poll, took the lead in the first inning with four runs. The Rams were only held scoreless in the fourth and fifth innings.
Seven freshmen made their debut in the second game. Marquis Kuykendall scored the Wildcats’ first run of the season when he reached on a walk in the fourth inning. A sacrifice fly by Colby Chilek brought him home. Dante Enrriquez started at first, pitched 1 1/3 innings and finished at shortstop. Isaac Burciaga made his first start on the mound. He threw 2 2/3 innings and struck out two.
Myles Washington faced five batters. Julian Lopez, who started at shortstop in the first game, threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings.
The Rams scored at least two runs in the first five innings, including seven in the third. They benefited from 14 walks and five fielding errors by the Wildcats. Wiley College was only able to reach base on four walks, three hit batters and two errors.
The series concluded on Saturday with the doubleheader.