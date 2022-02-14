DALLAS — The Wiley College baseball team pushed Rust College in a 7-7 tie on Thursday and a 16-15 loss on Friday in Mountain View College’s Tournament.
With the tournament running behind schedule, the Wildcats didn’t start Thursday’s game against Rust College until after 10 p.m. The lights went out with two outs in the top of the seventh and two strikes on the batter. The game ended in a tie because they were unable to resume it due to Friday’s games running behind schedule.
Wiley College (0-9-1) struck first Thursday with three runs. Julian Rosales, Jacob Perez and Donovan Rice singled to load the bases. Rosales scored on a ground ball by Traylon Ansley. An error brought home Perez. Jaylon Burrell scored on a steal of home. Rust answered with three runs on two hits, a hit by pitch and an error. Two walks and a single brought home a run in the third. In the fourth, the Bearcats plated three runs on three hits, a walk and an error to put Wiley College behind by four.
Allan Menodza led off the fourth with a single and scored on a double by Perez, who would score on a wild pitch to cut the deficit in half. The Wildcats tied the game with two runs in the fifth. Rust had runners in scoring position in the sixth and seventh. Wiley College ended the sixth when Franklin threw out a runner at second.
Perez led off the second game with a single. He scored after advancing on a grounder, wild pitch and a passed ball. Rust answered with three runs on two hits and a hit batter. Wiley College cut into the lead in the fourth inning. James Martinez reached on an error by the second baseman. Mendoza brought him home with a double.
Rust College (1-0-1) responded with seven runs on four hits, a walk and an error. Elyjah Berry brought home four runs with a grand slam over the right field wall. The Wildcats bounced back immediately with 11 runs with five hits. Two walks and a hit batter loaded the bases. Colby Chilek brought home the first run with a walk. James Martinez singled to score Ansley. Trey Perkins drove in Burrell after being hit. Mendoza brought home two runs with a single. Perez and Rice had RBI singles. Burrell brought home three runs with his second home run of the season to put the Wildcats ahead 13-10.
Wiley College was unable to keep Rust off the scoreboard as it gave up four runs on three hits and an error. It tied the game in the sixth inning, with Perez walking and eventually scoring on a passed ball. The Bearcats retook the lead with two runs. The Wildcats scored in the seventh when James Martinez struck out but reached on a wild pitch. Timmie Russell pinch ran and advanced to third on a throwing error. Perkins brought him home on a ground ball.
The Wildcats will open Red River Athletic Conference play with a three-game series beginning on Friday at the University of Houston-Victoria.