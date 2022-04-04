SHREVEPORT, La. — The Wiley College baseball team fell to the Red River Athletic Conference leader No. 4 Louisiana State University-Shreveport in a three-game series Friday and Saturday at Pilot Field.
Game 1
LSU-S 24, WILEY 0: The Wildcats recorded one hit in the first two innings, two hits in the third, one in the fourth, one in the sixth and one in the seventh. Jacob Perez recorded two singles. Jaylon Burrell hit a double in the seventh. Traylon Ansley, Allan Mendoza, Jhan Carlos Javier and Colby Chilek also recorded hits.
Wiley College fell behind after allowing three runs on four hits and two errors in the first inning. It allowed the Pilots to get 20 hits and helped them with four errors, nine walks and two hit batters. Roman Sorrell got the start and went four innings. He held the Pilots scoreless in the third. Chance Guidry, Anthony Perez and Julian Lopez pitched the last two innings.
Game 2
LSU-S 14, WILEY 0: In the first game on Saturday, the Wildcats didn’t get a baserunner until Bryce Garrett singled on a bunt with one out in the sixth. Jhan Carlos Javier doubled in the seventh inning. Wiley College struck out 11 times. It allowed runs in every inning. Jalen Porter started and went three innings. Isaac Burciaga pitched the last three innings.
Game 3
LSU-S 15, WILEY 5: Joe O’Bryant got the start in the finale and retired the first eight hitters he faced, striking out two. He allowed the next six Pilots reach base and score five runs. He went four innings. Myles Washington and James Martinez pitched the last two innings. Martinez faced two batters in the seventh. For the first time since March 13, the Wildcats didn’t commit an error.
After being shutout in consecutive games for the first time since March 2019, the Wildcats had their most productive game of the series with five runs on seven hits. Traylon Ansley led off the fourth with a walk. A balk and single moved Ansley to third. He scored Wiley College’s first run of the series on an errant throw by the catcher. Dennis Everson II hit a ground ball to third which brought home Martinez who reached on a walk.
The Wildcats (1-31-1, 1-20) added three runs in the top of the fifth. With one out, Jacob Perez walked and Jaylon Burrell singled. Ansley hit a single to center to bring home Perez. An error advanced Burrell and Ansley to second and third. Martinez drove in Burrell with a sacrifice fly to right. Colby Chilek recorded his third hit and brought home Ansley to bring the Wildcats within four.
Wiley College gave up four runs in the bottom of the fifth, runs in the sixth and seventh invoked the 10-run mercy rule. It will wrap up its road swing with a doubleheader at Champion Christian College on Wednesday.