The Wiley College baseball team fell in a three-game series against Xavier University of Louisiana Friday and Saturday at Airport Park.
Friday
XAVIER 15, WILEY 2: The Wildcats (1-22-1, 1-12) committed seven errors with five in the first four innings. This helped Xavier build an 11-run lead as it scored in every inning. Only four of the 15 runs allowed by the Wildcats were earned. Joe O’Bryant Jr. started and went 4 1/3 innings and struck out two. Myles Washington tossed 2 1/3 innings and Julian Lopez got the final out.
Jaylon Burrell had a career day at the plate going 3-for-3. He singled in the second, fourth and sixth innings. He scored in the fourth inning on a ground ball by Colby Chilek in the fourth inning. Donovan Rice picked up a hit in his third straight game. He scored on a hit by Allan Mendoza in the fourth inning. Trey Perkins picked up the other hit for Wiley College after coming in as a defensive replacement in the third inning. The Wildcats were outhit 15-6.
Saturday
XAVIER 11, WILEY 1: After the Gold Rush scored on two passed balls in the first inning of the first game, Jalen Porter held them in the second. He got a popup and threw out Zachary Elias at third as he attempted to advance two bases on a bunt. He got a strikeout to end the inning. Chance Guidry pitched a scoreless seventh inning.
The Wildcats (1-24-1, 1-14) allowed four runs in the fourth inning. A double, single and a hit batter loaded the bases. All the runs came home when Jeremy Moore hit the ball over the center field fence. The Gold Rush added a run in the fifth and scored three in the sixth.
Wiley College got its lone run in the bottom of the sixth. Jaylon Burrell led off with a double. Traylon Ansley advanced him to third with a single. A throwing error by pitcher Nygel Mayfield brought Burrell home.
Allan Mendoza, Donovan Rice, Jacob Perez and Marquis Kuykendall also recorded hits for the Wildcats. They had runners in scoring position in the first, fourth and seventh innings but were unable to bring them across. Wiley College left seven on base.
XAVIER 16, WILEY 8: In the finale, the Wildcats played their first nine-inning conference game since the finale of their opening conference series against the University of Houston-Victoria on February 19. Seven of the eight runs Wiley College scored came in the final three innings.
Jacob Perez went 2-for-4 with a run batted in and two stolen bases. Wiley College stole a season-high six bases. Jhan Carlos Javier hit a RBI double in the fifth inning. Bryce Garrett singled, scored in the seventh and brought home a run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning. Tre Wallace singled and scored in the fifth. Burrell came off the bench and hit a two-RBI triple in the ninth. Colby Chilek hit his first career triple in the eighth. Albert Thurston II picked up his first career RBI with a ground ball in the ninth.
Roman Sorrell started and held the Gold Rush to two runs on three hits in five innings. He walked four and struck out five. Just like the Wildcats, Xavier scored most of its runs in the second half of the game. It tagged Wiley College’s bullpen for 14 runs on 11 hits and an error.
Three runs in the sixth and five in the seventh put the Wildcats on the brink of being run-ruled. Garrett led off the bottom half with a single. He scored when Julian Rosales reached on an error. Perez brought home Rosales with a single. Maurice Thompson drew a walk but the pitch went past the catcher – which brought home Perez.
The Wildcats will travel to Southwestern Assemblies of God on Tuesday. The Lions edged the Wildcats 5-4 on March 1 at Airport Park.