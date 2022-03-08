The Wiley College baseball team heads to Texas A&M University of Texarkana for its fourth Red River Athletic Conference series on Saturday and Sunday.
The series was originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday but with rain likely on Friday, the series was rescheduled. Saturday’s game will start at 2 p.m. Sunday’s doubleheader will begin at noon. Live video will be available for all three games. This will be the Wildcats’ first visit to Texarkana since 2018. They have only won one of 11 games against the Eagles dating back to 2016.
Wiley College (1-18-1, 1-8) played an exhibition doubleheader at Grambling State University on Wednesday. In its last conference series, it lost all three games against Louisiana State University-Alexandria, being outscored 61-12. Jacob Perez picked up two hits, scored a run and drove in a run. Jaylon Burrell picked up two hits and his team-leading ninth run batted in during the second game. Traylon Ansley recorded three hits and scored two runs.
Pitching was a struggle for Wiley College as it only held the Generals scoreless in five of 21 innings. Joe O’Bryant Jr. struck out four batters and Jalen Porter fanned five.
The Eagles (13-10, 6-3) won their second straight conference series taking two of three against Our Lady of the Lake University. They rank in the top 25 of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics in runs (212), hits (241), walks (133), sacrifice hits (24), batting average (.339) and on-base percentage (.462).
Marzavin Riles leads the team with a .438 batting average. He has scored 14 runs and drove in eight. Shraedon Naeole-Starkey is hitting .432 with 11 runs and nine RBIs. Giancarlo Mijares is batting .410 with six doubles and three home runs. He has scored 17 runs and brought home 25.
On the mound, the Eagles have a 5.24 earned-run average. Collin Fenili is 3-1 with a 3.54 ERA. He has walked 18 and struck out 23. Marcos Moreno is 3-1 with a save. He has a 1.65 ERA and struck out 22 batters.