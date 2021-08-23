Wiley College head baseball coach Kendrick Biggs is pleased to announce the signing of freshman Jalen Porter from Houston.
Porter pitched and played shortstop at Westbury High School. He earned First Team All-District pitcher, Most Valuable Player, Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. Porter is looking forward to playing at the next level.
He joins a Wildcat squad that returns eight players from previous seasons. The Wildcats are coming off an 11-9 campaign in 2020 — which was their first winning season since 2010.
“Jalen is a young right-hander who throws between 85-88 miles per hour,” said Nicholaus Strong, pitching coach and recruiting coordinator. “He will be a huge addition to the staff as he fights for time in the starting rotation.”