The Wiley College baseball team showed signs of improvement during its doubleheader against Bethany College on Saturday and had its highest offensive production against Mid-American Christian University on Sunday at Airport Park.
Bethany 16, Wiley 1
After allowing the first two batters to reach, Joe O’Bryant Jr. got two groundballs and a strikeout to hold the Swedes scoreless. With one out, Jacob Perez singled to center. Donovan Rice singled to right with two outs advancing Perez to third. Dennis Everson II brought home Perez with a single to right – giving the Wildcats their first lead of the season.
The momentum was short-lived. Four Wiley College errors with three on throws helped Bethany College plate six runs. Seven men came to the plate before the Wildcats recorded an out and 11 batted when they got the final out of the second. Bethany College piled on – scoring 10 runs on 11 hits during the final three innings.
KeyvanGrenald settled in after allowing a first-inning run. He held Wiley College to three hits over the next four innings. Everson went 2-for-2. Matthew Drabbant and Julian Rosales also had base hits. In his second start on the mound, O’Bryant lasted three innings. Only four of the eight runs he allowed were earned. Diego Torres threw the final two innings in his second outing.
Bethany 2, Wiley 1
Isaac Burciaga pitched four innings in his second start on the mound. He held the Swedes to two runs on seven hits and struck out two. James Martinez made his collegiate debut by throwing three scoreless innings.
Bethany College loaded the bases in the third on a two singles and a walk. A sacrifice fly put it in the lead. In the fourth, the Swedes got a single and double. They plated a run on a grounder to shortstop. The Wildcats struck back. Traylon Ansley got their first hit of the game with his first career home run – which he blasted over the centerfield wall. With two outs, Caidin Franklin doubled to left. Allan Mendoza courtesy ran and advanced to third on a passed ball but a strikeout ended the inning.
Wiley College had runners in scoring position in the fifth and seventh innings. Julian Rosales walked with two outs in the fifth. He advanced on a passed ball by Luis Rodriguez Gorritz. A strikeout ended the chance. Jaylon Burrell singled with one out in the seventh. He advanced on a groundball by Julian Lopez. A groundout ended the game.
Mid-America 8, Wiley 4
Wiley College (0-8) had baserunners in six of the seven innings during the first game. It had runners at first and second with no outs in the first and runners in scoring position with one out in the third but were unable to bring them home. All of the Wildcats’ runs came in the seventh inning. Julian Rosales led off with a walk. Perez moved him to second with a single. With one out, Ansley loaded the bases with a walk. James Martinez who made his first career start at designated hitter got Wiley College on the board with a sacrifice fly to center field. Burrell capped the scoring with his home run.
Perez went 3-for-3 and scored on Burrell’s blast. Julian Lopez and Tre Wallace also got base hits. Jalen Porter made his second career start and tossed 5 2/3 innings – which is the longest outing by a Wiley College starter. He posted a career-high eight strikeouts while holding the Evangels to one run through the first five.
Mid-America 13, Wiley 4
For the second time this season, the Wildcats struck first in the second game. Ansley led off the second inning by reaching base on an error by the shortstop. Dennis Everson II was hit by a pitch and Tre Wallace singled to short to load the bases. Bryce Garrett picked up his first career run batted in with a walk. With two outs, Julian Rosales extended the lead with an RBI walk.
The momentum was short-lived. Mid-America Christian’s first four hitters reached in the third inning. A single tied the game. A groundball gave the Evangels their first lead. The Wildcats answered. Donovan Rice led off with a triple to right-center field. Ansley drove him home with a single to left. Colby Chilek hit a single to right field advancing Ansley to third. A double play ended the inning.
Mid-America Christian (2-0) took the lead back and didn’t give it up in the fourth inning. The first two batters reached on a walk and hit by a pitch. A ground ball to short moved them into scoring position. A one-out single brought home two runs. The Evangels doubled their advantage with a two-run home run by German Sepulveda.
Ansley’s home run pulled the Wildcats within three but that was as close as they got. Mid-America Christian put the game away with six runs in the seventh inning.
Chance Guidry, who made two relief appearances last week, made his first start – lasting three innings. Wiley College struggled finding the strike zone as they allowed 11 walks and four hit batters while only striking out two.
The Wildcats will try for their first win when they play Rust College (Miss.) at Mountain View College in Dallas at 7 p.m. Thursday.