The Wiley College baseball team returns home for a three-game Red River Athletic Conference series against Jarvis Christian College on Thursday and Friday at Airport Park.
Thursday’s game starts at 7 p.m. and Friday’s doubleheader begins at noon. Live statistics will be available for all three games. The Wildcats enter the series on a four-game winning streak. They are coming off a sweep over Texas College, outscoring the Steers 65-3 in two games.
Several people contributed offensively. Marquis Kuykendall went 7-for-10, with three home runs, scored seven runs and drove in 10. In the second game, he became the first Wildcat to hit for the cycle. Jaylon Burrell went 5-for-7 with seven runs and seven RBI. He was a double shy of the cycle in the second game. Traylon Ansley went 6-for-7 with seven runs and eight RBI. He hit two doubles in the second game which brought home three runs. Jacob Perez picked up six hits, scored eight runs and drove in four. The Wildcats hit six home runs in the series. Allan Mendoza led off the first game with his second of the season. Jaylon Burrell hit a two-run shot and Bryce Garrett hit the program’s first grand slam since 2018.
On the mound, Joe O’Bryant Jr. held Texas College to three hits and struck out five in five innings on Friday. Roman Sorrell limited the Steers to two runs on one hit and fanned a career-high nine batters to pick up his first win of the season.
The Bulldogs (8-32, 4-19) fell in two of three games against No. 3 Louisiana State University-Shreveport. They were run-ruled in the first and final games but pulled out the middle game. Jarvis Christian is hitting .225 which is 11th in the conference. It has scored 140 runs which are also second to last. Jalen Thomas leads the team with a .279 batting average. He has scored 21 runs and drove in 21. Eighteen of Thomas’ hits have gone for extra bases. He shares the team lead in home runs with four. Zeke Holder has four home runs and 20 RBI.
On the mound, Jarvis Christian College has an 8.51 earned run average which ranks ninth in the conference. Victor Moreno is 1-4 in 11 appearances, holding a 7.41 ERA. He has walked 32 and struck out 29. Alejandro Gonzalez Moreno is 2-3 with a complete game. He has a 6.52 ERA, walked 13 and struck out 37.
Defensively, the Bulldogs have a .931 fielding percentage, which is 10th in the conference. They have turned eight double plays and caught 18 runners stealing.
The series will be the last meeting with the Bulldogs in conference play. Wiley College is moving to the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference next season. The Wildcats and Bulldogs have met 41 times with 18 meetings going in Wiley College’s favor.