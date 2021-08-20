Wiley College head baseball coach Kendrick Biggs is pleased to announce the signing of freshman Kevin Cox from Dallas and Daunte Burrell from Houston.
Cox played at Skyline High School. His team was named the 2020 Rangers Youth Academy of the Year. In his sophomore season, he helped Skyline reach the 2019 Class 6A state playoffs.
He plans on playing third base and pitching for the Wildcats. He was drawn to Wiley College because of its size.
“It’s a smaller school compared to my high school which was over 5,000 students,” Cox said. “They have a good coaching staff and they make you feel like it’s home.”
He joins a Wildcat squad that returns eight players from previous seasons. The Wildcats are coming off an 11-9 campaign in 2020 which was their first winning season since 2010.
“Kevin will be a solid two-way player for us,” said Nicholaus Strong pitching coach and recruiting coordinator. “He helped his school defeat the number one team in the state Rockwall Heath which went on to win state. His fastball is between 84 to 87 miles per hour and he has off-speed pitches.”
Burrell played at Harmony School of Advancement and the Houston Astros Youth Academy. He will play third base and in the outfield at Wiley College and is looking forward to the challenge.
“Wiley College is an opportunity for me to grow and develop as a player and progress to the next level,” Burrell said.
“Daunte is a speedy infielder with great defensive tendencies,” said Nicholaus Strong, pitching coach and recruiting coordinator.