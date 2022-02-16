The Wiley College baseball team will travel to the University of Houston-Victoria to open its 2022 Red River Athletic Conference schedule with a three-game series on Friday and Saturday.
The series opener will be a nine-inning game at 3 p.m. Friday. Saturday’s first game will be seven innings starting at noon. The finale will be nine innings and begin 30 minutes after the first game. Live statistics will be available for all three games.
This is the sixth straight season in which the Wildcats have opened conference play on the road. They are looking for their first conference opener and series victory since 2015 when it swept Huston-Tillotson University in a three-game series. Wiley College is coming off its best offensive performance as it plated 22 runs in the two games against Rust College. It hit .298 in the series which brought its overall batting average over .200.
Jacob Perez and Allan Mendoza both recorded four hits. Perez scored five runs and drove in two. He is leading the team with a .357 batting average. Mendoza recorded three hits, including a double in Friday’s game and drove in three runs. Jaylon Burrell hit his second home run and drove in three runs on Friday. He leads the team with seven runs batted in. On the mound, Jalen Porter struck out six batters in 3 1/3 innings on Thursday. He ranks fifth in the conference with 18 strikeouts.
Houston-Victoria (4-4) is coming off a series victory over the University of St. Thomas-Houston – taking three of four games. It enters Friday’s conference opener hitting .261. It has 20 extra-base hits – including seven home runs which are tied for second in the RRAC. The Jaguars’ .427 slugging percentage is fifth in the conference.
Darvis Watson leads the Jaguars with eight hits and a .348 batting average. He scored seven runs and drove in four. Zach Lee scored four runs and drove in seven. Kaden Fikac hit two home runs and drove in six. On the mound, Turner Gryseels has split two starts. He walked six and struck out 10. Tyler Price has made four appearances and one start. He is 2-0 with four walks and nine strikeouts.
The Wildcats have met the Jaguars 25 times since 2013 and have only won six of those meetings. They are 2-9 on the road against Houston-Victoria.