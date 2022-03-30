The Wiley College baseball team will face the Red River Athletic Conference leader No. 4 Louisiana Shreveport Friday and Saturday at Pilot Field.
Friday’s game will be at 6 p.m. Saturday’s doubleheader will begin at noon. Live statistics and live video will be available for all three games.
The Wildcats (1-28-1, 1-17) are coming off a three-game series loss against Our Lady of the Lake University. They were outscored 61-7. Jacob Perez and Jaylon Burrell had strong performances at the plate. Perez had four hits in the series, scored a run and drove in a run. Burrell recorded three hits, including a double, scored a run and drove in a run. Julian Rosales had two hits in the finale, including his first career home run.
On the mound, Joseph O’Bryant held the Saints scoreless in two innings. Roman Sorrell struck out two in three innings. Wiley College’s pitchers didn’t receive support from their defense as it committed 11 errors and had 15 passed ball, resulting in 16 unearned runs.
Friday will be Wiley College’s first game against a top-five team since February 2019 when it played Faulkner, which was ranked fourth. LSU-Shreveport enters the series on a 19-game winning streak and haven’t lost since February 19.
Offensively, the Pilots lead the Red River Athletic Conference in batting average (.347), runs (320), doubles (68), home runs (28), RBIs (271) and walks drawn (201). Ryan Major leads the team and is second in the conference with a .468 batting average. Zyon Avery is fourth in the conference with 31 runs batted in. Josh Wunnenberg is tied for third in the conference with six home runs.
On the mound, Kevin Miranda and Bobby Vath share the conference lead in wins with eight. Miranda has a 1.61 earned-run average and a conference-high 93 strikeouts. Vath has a 1.73 ERA and has struck out 68. The Pilots lead the conference with a 3.33 earned-run average. Their defense is solid with a 97.2 fielding percentage and only committed 27 errors in 952 chances.
Wiley College has only won four of the 59 meetings against the Pilots with two coming under head coach Kendrick Biggs.