The Wiley College baseball team will take the field for the first time in 688 days when it opens a four-game series at Texas Wesleyan University on Friday at Sycamore Park.
Friday and Saturday’s doubleheaders will begin at noon. Live statistics will be available for all games. Texas Wesleyan University does not have any fan restrictions posted on its website.
The Wildcats open on the road for the fifth straight season. They have won their last two season openers and their last three season-opening series. Most of the Wildcats will see their first college action as the 2022 squad consists of 31 freshmen. Timmie Russell, who started in the outfield, is the only returning position player. He hit .255 in 17 games in 2020. Russell recorded 13 hits, 15 runs and 11 RBIs with six stolen bases. Defensively, he made 18 putouts and one assist in 20 chances.
Roman Sorrell, Joseph O’Bryant Jr. and Chance Guidry are the only ones with experience on the mound. Sorrell appeared in seven games and pitched 15 innings. He recorded a save and struck out 11 batters. O’Bryant pitched in six games and made two starts. He recorded a win and struck out three. Guidry appeared in five games and posted a win.
Texas Wesleyan, which is receiving votes in the preseason National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Top 25 poll is coming off a 27-16 season and finished third in the Sooner Athletic Conference. Jose Sosa is the top returning hitter with a .346 batting average. He recorded 44 hits with 17 going for extra bases. Sosa scored 37 and drove in 33. Greyson Barrett hit .333 with 14 home runs and 55 RBIs. He scored 42 runs.
Morgan McCloud is the Rams’ most experienced pitcher with 11 starts. He went 6-0 with a 5.03 earned run average. He struck out 38 hitters while only yielding 12 walks. Jaxon Ingram threw 41 1/3 innings. He went 4-1 in 13 appearances – tallying 32 strikeouts.
This will be the first time the Wildcats have met the Rams since 2017. The series has been controlled by Texas Wesleyan as it won 23 of the 24 meetings. The lone Wiley College victory came in 2011.