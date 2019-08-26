Wiley College head women’s basketball coach Lenise Stallings announced the hiring of Morgan Crawford as assistant women’s basketball coach.
Crawford joins the Lady Wildcats after spending the past two seasons as an assistant coach for the University of Rochester in New York. She helped them reach the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III Elite 8 in 2018. Crawford helped develop two NCAA All-Americans.
Before Rochester, Crawford was an assistant at Averett University in Danville, Virginia, from 2015-17 and Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia from 2014-15. She met Stallings, who was hired as head coach in July, at the NCAA Division I Final Four.
“She was hosting a networking and empowering event,” Stallings said.
Along with coaching, Crawford founded the organization Next Level Moxie which teaches women how to leverage basketball to build their future and successfully navigate life. She is looking forward to beginning this partnership with Stallings.
“She has a passion for our student-athletes which goes beyond the court,” Crawford said. “She has a clear vision of where she wants to take the program. I believe we will work well together to build something special.”
Stallings thinks Crawford will be instrumental in helping return the women’s basketball program to being a national powerhouse.
“Crawford brings winning and leadership,” Stallings said. “She’s had an extensive role in creating programs to improve the athletes she’s coached. Her knowledge reaches far beyond the basketball court and will be instrumental in our success here. I am so lucky to have her on staff and look forward to learning, growing and winning together.”