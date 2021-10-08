The Wiley College men’s basketball team will make its return to the hardwood with 29 games, including 14 at Alumni Gymnasium.
Currently, no spectators will be admitted at home games. All games will be streamed on the Wiley College Athletics YouTube Channel.
The Wildcats will tune-up for the season with a scrimmage against Panola Junior College at Alumni Gymnasium on October 18. They will play their first game since the Red River Athletic Conference semifinals in March 2020 at Tougaloo College (Miss.) on October 23. The game will also mark the first under head coach Derrick Mitchell, who is a Tougaloo graduate.
On October 28, Wiley College will begin a four-game homestand against first-year program North American University out of Houston. It will play Oklahoma City University on November 1 and the University of North Texas-Dallas for its Homecoming game on November 6. The homestand will conclude on November 8 against Philander Smith College (Ark.).
Wiley College will play the first of two exhibition games against National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I programs on November 9 against Lamar University (Texas). The second one will be on December 4 at Stephen F. Austin State University (Texas).
On November 12 and 13, the Wildcats will compete in the Southwestern Assemblies of God University Classic in Waxahachie, Texas. They play York College (Neb.) on November 12 and SAGU, which made it to the Fab Four on November 13.
The Wildcats will return home on November 15 and rematch with Tougaloo. They will travel to Arlington Baptist University on November 22 and Philander Smith on December 6. Wiley College will wrap up nonconference at home against Dillard University on December 14.
“We wanted a preseason schedule that will challenge us,” Mitchell said. “I wanted to bring life to our campus with four straight home games as we issue in a new team and a new era. We’ll have to do that virtually. We are trying to stay formidable when enter Red River Athletic Conference play.”
The Red River Athletic Conference schedule will begin on January 6 at the defending Red River Athletic Conference champion Louisiana State University-Shreveport. Wiley College hosts its first conference game on January 8 against Louisiana State University-Alexandria – which made the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Opening Round last season.
This season, the conference is split into two divisions with the Wildcats playing in the West. They will play home-and-homes against Paul Quinn College, the University of the Southwest, Our Lady of the Lake University, Huston-Tillotson University and Texas A&M University-Texarkana, which made it to the NAIA Opening Round. Wiley College will host East Division schools Louisiana College (Jan. 13) and Texas College (Feb. 5). It will travel to Xavier University of Louisiana (Jan. 15), which reached the NAIA Opening Round and Jarvis Christian College (Feb. 3).
“We start off by playing three of the four teams that made the NAIA Tournament,” Mitchell said. “We’ll get baptized early. That’s why we are playing teams like SAGU and Oklahoma City, when we get to those games in conference it won’t be a shock. We’ll be used to playing that type of team and in that type of atmosphere.”
The Wildcats return three players from its 2019-20 team – All-Conference honorable mention Devin Ellis, starting point guard Jamir Cheek and Adrian Dick. They won 13 games that season and reached the conference semifinals. They will be joined by 10 players that signed the previous two years.