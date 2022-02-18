SAN ANTONIO – Playing in their fourth game in as many days, the Wiley College men’s basketball team were unable to get its shots to fall in a 90-66 loss to Our Lady of the Lake University Thursday at Mabee Gymnasium.
The game was the first for the Saints since the passing of their beloved announcer Michael Thompson on Saturday. They took advantage of the Wildcats’ shooting struggles – hitting 66.7 percent of their shots in the first half and 61 percent overall.
The Wildcats (10-11, 3-7) played their fourth straight game without their leading scorer Michael Aiken, who is averaging 12.4 points per game. They were also without their 6-foot-five forward Kimar Edwards, who is averaging 17.7 minutes per game.
Wiley College briefly held the lead early in the first half. With the score tied at 14, it missed its next seven shots, which allowed Our Lady of the Lake to build a seven-point lead. With seven minutes remaining, the Wildcats had a three-minute scoring drought. The Saints went on a 12-point run to increase the margin to 17. Wiley College shot 38.9 percent from the field.
In the second half, the Wildcats started strong and cut the deficit in half. Devin Ellis hit a layup and 3-pointer. Jalen Brown scored on a second-chance bucket and Deonte Spencer sank two shots to pull the Wildcats within single digits. They got as close as six, but a nine-point run by the Saints increased the margin to 15.
Jamir Cheek led the Wildcats with 14 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Demarius Houston, Devin Ellis and Brown also finished with double-digits scoring 10 points apiece.
The loss drops Wiley College to fifth place in the West Division – trailing the Saints and Huston-Tillotson University for the final two spots in the 2022 Red River Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Saturday, the Wildcats will visit the Rams, who defeated No. 23 Texas A&M University-Texarkana 67-62 on Thursday. Wiley College beat Huston-Tillotson 72-57 on Jan. 29 at Alumni Gymnasium.