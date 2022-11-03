The Wiley College women’s basketball team opens its 2022-23 home schedule with its Homecoming game against Arkansas Baptist College at 2 p.m. Saturday in Alumni Gymnasium.
Doors will open at 1 p.m. Admission is free for Wiley College students and $10 for everyone else. Live statistics will be available.
The Lady Wildcats (1-0) won their season-opener for the first time since 2018 with a 75-60 victory over Jarvis Christian University. They forced 23 turnovers which led to 35 points. Kaitlyn Davis scored a career-high 26 points while also contributing five rebounds and three assists. She won Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Player of the Week for her performance. Wiley College is hoping to open with consecutive victories for the first time since 2016-17 when it started 5-0.
Arkansas Baptist (2-2) is coming off a 68-40 loss to No. 21 Rust College on Monday. In its other road game it fell to Philander Smith College on October 27. It won contests against Champion Christian College and Randall University. Jessica Nerestant led the team against Randall University with 11 points. Celebria Peacock scored eight against Rust College.
The only recorded meetings between the two programs occurred during the 1991-92 season with each team winning on their home court. The Lady Wildcats are seeking their first Homecoming victory since defeating Southern University-New Orleans in 2018.
MEN
The Wiley College men’s basketball team will play its 2022 Homecoming game against Arkansas Baptist College at 4 p.m. Saturday in Alumni Gymnasium.
Live statistics will be available. Wiley College students can get in at no charge. Admission for everyone else is $10. This will be the Wildcats first home regular season game. It played an exhibition game against John Melvin University on October 29.
The Wildcats (0-1) are looking to bounce back after they dropped their season opener 78-62 at Central Baptist College. Maurice Harvey led the Wildcats with 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists in his collegiate debut. Deonte Spencer contributed 11 points, three steals and two rebounds. David Williams added 11 points and four rebounds.
Wiley College hopes to lower its turnovers as it gave the ball away 24 times which led to 23 points for the Mustangs. It also seeks to improve its free throw percentage after hitting five of 16 attempts for 31.3 percent.
Arkansas Baptist (3-1) enters Saturday’s game on a three-game winning streak with their latest being an 83-82 overtime victory at Rust College. Brandon Williamson leads the Buffaloes with 19.3 points per game. Antonio Howard is averaging 12 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game. Joshua Williamson is averaging assists per game.
The Wildcats and Buffaloes have met 14 times. Only six have gone in favor of the Wildcats. The first recorded meeting occurred in the 1966-67 season. The teams last met at Alumni Gymnasium in 2003. Wiley College has won its last 15 home openers. They went 9-1 at home last season.
The homestand will continue on Tuesday as the Wildcats take on their East Texas rival Texas College at 5:30 p.m.