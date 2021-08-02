Wiley College head women’s basketball coach Meagan Leggett is pleased to announce the signing of freshman transfer Elizabeth Camacho from Guatemala.
Camacho played at Panola Junior College last season but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it did not count toward her eligibility. She appeared in two games and blocked a shot.
She played high school basketball at Ribet Academy in Los Angeles.
“I consider it a blessing and a great opportunity for me to become a professional in every aspect of my life,” Camacho said. “I love the history of the school and the culture.”
She will join a Lady Wildcat squad that returns three players from 2019-20 and six recruits who signed in 2020.
“At 6-foot-3, she has a very strong, dominant presence down low,” Leggett said. “Offensively, she’s an excellent back-to-the-basket player with great mobility. She finishes strong and aggressively attacks the boards. Transferring from a successful program like Panola, Elizabeth knows what it will take to win and is prepared to come in and contribute right away.”