Wiley College head men’s basketball coach Joseph Flegler is pleased to announce the signing of freshman Maurice Johnson from Washington D.C.
Johnson played for Cesar Chavez Parkside High School. He was an All-Metro Honorable mention and earned All-City team, First Team Public Charter School Athletic Association and All-State. Johnson scored 1,000 points.
Johnson said he’s coming to Wiley College because it felt like home. Flegler said he is a scorer.
“He led the Washington D.C. area in scoring averaging 30 points per game,” Flegler said. “Mo comes from a winning program and one of the premier AAU programs in the country. He is comfortable being in a competitive environment. I like he had to pull a lot of weight in high school. That shows me he has experience elevating in pressure situations.”
Johnson will join a Wildcat squad which returns six players from last season’s squad which won 10 games. He will help usher in a new era for Wiley College basketball, which will play in its first season under Flegler and in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference.