The Wiley College men’s basketball program and head coach Joseph Flegler release the 2022-23 schedule – which will feature 26 games with eight at Alumni Gymnasium.
The season begins October 29 with a home game against first-year program John Melvin University at 5 p.m. The Wildcats will go on the road and visit Central Baptist College on October 31. Their 2022 Homecoming game will be against Arkansas Baptist College at 4 p.m. on November 5.
This season is Wiley College’s first as a member of the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference after competing in the Red River Athletic Conference from 1998-2022. It is scheduled to play five games against its former conference. The Wildcats will play a home-and-home against Texas College – playing at home on November 8 and visiting the Steers on December 6. They will face Jarvis Christian University and Texas A&M University-Texarkana in the latter’s classic on November 18 and 19.
Wiley College will play Langston University – which competed in the RRAC from 1998-2018 – in the inaugural Austin Area Urban League Historically Black Colleges and Universities Invitational on November 23. It could potentially face Huston-Tillotson University on November 24.
The Wildcats will also host Central Baptist College on November 10. They will wrap up nonconference play by traveling to Arkansas Baptist College on December 12.
After playing a home-and-home conference schedule during its time in the Red River Athletic Conference, Wiley College will play most of its GCAC schedule at pods. Philander Smith College will be the only conference opponent, it will play a home-and-home with. The Wildcats will travel to the Panthers to open GCAC play on December 14 and close out the regular season at home on February 15.
From February 10-12, Wiley College will host a pod with GCAC newcomers Southern University-New Orleans and Oakwood University, and Tougaloo College visiting Alumni Gymnasium. Two of the three pods the Wildcats will travel to will be in New Orleans hosted by Dillard University (Jan. 13-15) and SUNO (Jan. 20-22). The other pod will be at Tougaloo College from February 3-5. The 2023 Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Tournament will be from February 23-26. The location is TBA.
The Wildcats are coming off a 10-13 season but three of their losses were forfeits due to disagreements over coronavirus protocols. Starters Demarius Houston, Jalen Brown, David Williams and Deonte Spencer return along with Kameron Fitzpatrick.