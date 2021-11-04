The Wiley College basketball men and women will host the University of North Texas-Dallas for homecoming on Saturday. The women tip things off at 2 p.m., followed by the men at 4 p.m. at Alumni Gymnasium.
Fans will not be admitted but can view the game on the Wiley College Athletics YouTube Channel. The game will also be broadcast on 91.1 FM KBWC in the Marshall city limits or on the RadioApp. Live statistics will be available and the link will be listed in the media schedule on the Wiley College Athletics website.
Women
The Lady Wildcats (0-2) are searching for its first victory after falling 81-68 to Oklahoma City University on Monday, which is receiving votes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Top 25 poll. They won the turnover battle with 25 takeaways to 17 turnovers. Wiley College blocked eight shots. It will look to perform better in rebounding as it was overmatched 57-31 on Monday.
North Texas-Dallas is beginning its first full season of athletics after playing an abbreviated schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020-21. It opened the season with victories over Huston-Tillotson University and Paul Quinn College. Mykayla Dumas leads the team in scoring with 16.5 points per game. Tamia Miller is the leading rebounder with 9.5 per game.
Kaitlyn Davis leads the Lady Wildcats with 17.5 points and 4.5 assists per game. Jay’lann Myles is the team’s leader with 9.0 rebounds per game. Alaeh Pressley and Kayja Jackson lead the team with five steals. Diamond Hawthorne and Myles have each blocked three shots.
Men
The Wildcats (2-1) are coming off a 59-58 victory over Oklahoma City University on Monday. They blocked six shots and forced 17 turnovers. Wiley College held Oklahoma City University to a 37.5 field goal percentage which is the lowest by an opponent this season. For the third consecutive game it out-rebounded its opponent.
Timothy Holland had his most productive game with 20 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Jamir Cheek contributed seven rebounds and nine assists.
North Texas-Dallas (0-1) opened the season with a 53-50 loss to Paul Quinn College on October 23.