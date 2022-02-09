The Wiley College men’s and women’s basketball teams will host Paul Quinn College on Thursday and visit Paul Quinn on Monday.
Women
Both games are slated for 5:30 p.m. tips. The game on Monday is a makeup of the January 20 game, which was postponed due to the coronavirus.
Thursday’s game will be streamed by the Wildcat Network on the Wiley College Athletics YouTube page. Live statistics will also be available in the media schedule on the Wiley College Athletics website. The games will mark the last time Wiley College and Paul Quinn will play as conference opponents. Wiley College will compete in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference next season.
The Lady Wildcats (5-9, 1-4) are hoping their magic at home continues, as they’ve won five straight. They are coming off a 69-57 defeat at Texas A&M-Texarkana, which is their second straight setback against the Eagles in a week. In Tuesday’s game, Wiley College only played with nine players and two of them saw the court for the first time. Minnie Miller made her first career start and posted 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals – all career-highs. Kayja Jackson followed with 12 points and eight rebounds. Alaeh Pressley added 11 points and a team-high nine rebounds.
Paul Quinn College (11-8, 3-5) is on a four-game losing streak. It is second in the Red River Athletic Conference with 74 points per game but is ninth with 73 points allowed per game. The Lady Tigers are second in the conference with a 42.3 shooting percentage but are 11th with a 25 three-point shooting percentage. They are one of the top rebounding teams in the conference with 44.1 per game.
Symone Carmenar leads Paul Quinn with 20.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. She is shooting 56.6 percent from the field and has recorded seven double-doubles. Essynce Templeton leads the team with 4.5 assists and 2.8 steals per game.
Wiley College leads the overall series against the Lady Tigers 24-12 but have lost the last six. Its last win was in January 2017. The Lady Wildcats could take possession of the last tournament spot in the West Division with a win and a University of the Southwest loss to Texas A&M-Texarkana.
Men
The Wiley College men’s basketball team will host Paul Quinn College on Thursday and visit on Monday.
Both games are slated for 7:30 p.m. tips. The game on Monday is a makeup of the January 20 game, which was postponed due to the coronavirus. Thursday’s game will be streamed by the Wildcat Network on the Wiley College Athletics YouTube page. Live statistics will also be available in the media schedule on the Wiley College Athletics website. The games will mark the last time Wiley College and Paul Quinn will play as conference opponents. Wiley College will compete in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference next season.
The Wildcats (9-7, 2-3) are coming off their biggest victory over the season dispatching Texas A&M University-Texarkana, which was receiving votes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Top 25 poll, 62-58 on the road. It was the first time the Wildcats have beat a team that was ranked or receiving votes since their 2019 NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship first round victory over University of the Cumberlands, which was ranked No. 21. Michael Aiken impacted the game on both sides of the court with 14 points, three assists and three steals. Demarius Houston made four shots for 10 points. Wiley College held Texas A&M-Texarkana to a 32.1 shooting percentage.
The Tigers (18-1, 7-1) have won their last three games – including a victory at then-No. 11 Louisiana State University-Alexandria. They have the third-highest shooting percentage in the conference at 47.5 percent but have the second-lowest 3-point shooting percentage at 28.9. Paul Quinn is fourth with 38.8 rebounds per game. It leads the conference with 10 steals per game.
Trevoin Shaw leads the Tigers with 13.6 points per game. He is followed by Spencer McElway (13.3 ppg) and Ja’mare Redus (11.5 ppg). McElway leads the team with 8.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. Steven Tynes is the leader with 3.8 assists and 2.9 steals per game.
With Paul Quinn, ineligible for postseason, the Wildcats are third in the West Division. The top four teams from each division will advance to the 2022 Red River Athletic Conference Tournament. Wiley College can move into second with a win and a loss by the University of the Southwest.
The Wildcats lead the series against Paul Quinn 33-15 which dates back to the 1953-54 season. They split with the Tigers in 2019-20 with each team winning on its home court.