Wiley head women’s basketball coach Meagan Leggett is pleased to announce the signing of sophomore junior college transfer Emery Maze from Silsbee.
Maze played at Dodge City Community College and Area Technical Center last season. She started all 21 games and averaged 12.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Maze had 17 games with double-figure scoring. She led the team with 44 three-pointers. In six games, she hit three or more.
Maze had one double-digit rebounding game. She had four multi-steal games, including a high of four. Leggett is excited about what Maze will bring to the team.
“She’s five-feet-11 inches with a strong athletic build and long arms which makes her a great defender,” Leggett said. “She can play inside and outside — which is a huge asset for what we are building for our 2021-22 team. Emery’s ability to drain the three from deep range makes her dangerous on the offensive end. She’s got a quick trigger and positions herself well to get good shots and most importantly, finishes.”
At Silsbee High School, Maze was a three-sport athlete competing in basketball, volleyball and track and field. She earned first team all-district twice. She will join a Lady Wildcats squad that returns nine players including three which played in 2019-20.
“It simply felt like home,” said Maze on her decision to sign with Wiley College. “Everyone that I met on my visit treated me like family.”