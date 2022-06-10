Wiley College head men’s basketball coach Joseph Flegler is pleased to announce the signing of sophomore transfer Bernard Nwaoshai from Lagos, Nigeria.
Nwaoshai comes to Wiley College after playing two seasons at Central Georgia Tech College with only one counting towards his eligibility. He made significant improvements in his sophomore season – increasing his scoring average from 1.5 to 4.4 points per game.
He boosted his rebounding average to 3.6 per game after averaging two per game during his freshman season.
“I prayed about it and I believe Wiley College is a great family-oriented program where I see myself growing not only as a basketball player but as a person,” Nwaoshai said.
In high school, he played at Winston Salem Christian Academy (N.C.), earning Second Team All-State. Flegler said he has the chance to affect the game with his size and length defensively.
“Bernard can play above the rim and operate from the dunker spot,” Flegler said. “He can be a dynamic roller in pick-and-roll situations. Nwaoshai comes from a junior college program that recently won back-to-back state titles and advanced to the national tournament. … The best thing about Bernard is as good of basketball player he is, he epitomizes student-athlete.”
Nwaoshai will join a squad that returns six players from last season’s squad which won 10 games. He will help tip-off a new era for Wiley College men’s basketball as it enters its first season under Flegler and in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference.