The Wiley College women’s basketball team announces its return to the court with 27 games, including 14 at Alumni Gymnasium in the 2021-22 season.
Currently, no spectators are being admitted at home games – which will be streamed on the Wiley College Athletics YouTube Channel.
The Lady Wildcats will tune-up for the season with two scrimmages against Southern University-Shreveport on Oct. 18 at Alumni Gymnasium and will travel to Angelina College on Oct. 20.
The season opener and first game under head coach Meagan Leggett is on Oct. 23 at Tougaloo College (Miss.) Wiley College will return home for three games. National powerhouse Oklahoma City University visits on Nov. 1. The 2021 Homecoming game will be against University of North-Texas Dallas on Nov. 6. The Lady Wildcats will conclude the home stand against Philander Smith College on Nov. 8.
On Nov. 11, Wiley College will play the first of two games against National Collegiate Athletic Association programs when it visits Sam Houston State University. The second game will be on Dec. 10 at Southern University.
The Lady Wildcats will return home and rematch with Tougaloo on Nov. 15. They will host Arlington Baptist University on Nov. 22. Wiley College will hit the road and visit Southwestern Assemblies of God University on Nov. 29. It will rematch with Philander Smith in Little Rock, Arkansas on Dec. 6. The final nonconference game will be at home against Dillard University on Dec. 14.
Red River Athletic Conference play will begin on Jan. 6 at the defending conference champion Louisiana State University-Shreveport. This season the conference is split into two divisions with Wiley College competing in the West.
It will play home-and-homes against Paul Quinn College, the University of the Southwest, HustonTillotson University, Our Lady of the Lake University and Texas A&M University-Texarkana. The Lady Wildcats will host East division schools LSU-Alexandria (Jan. 8), Louisiana College (Jan. 13) and Texas College (Feb. 5). They will visit Xavier University of Louisiana (Jan. 15) and Jarvis Christian College (Feb. 3).
Kayja Jackson and Kaitlyn Davis return from the 2019-20 team which went 14-13 for its first winning season since 2016-17. The Lady Wildcats reached the conference semifinals. Jackson and Davis will be joined by nine players which signed the previous two years.