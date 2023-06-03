Wiley College has announced Coach DeWitte Mandley will lead the Women’s Basketball Program.
Coach Mandley is a seasoned coach who most recently served at Langston University as the Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach and was the interim head coach for 19 games during the 2021-22 season. He helped guide the Lions to 31 wins and Round 16 in the 2023 NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship Tournament. Coach Mandley was previously an associate head coach for the professional basketball team Enid Outlaws and an assistant coach at Redlands Community College. He is a North Carolina A&T State University graduate, served in the United States Marine Corps and played for both teams.
“Coach Mandley was an immediate standout candidate for this position. As an assistant coach, he was instrumental in developing many players who went on to conference teams and championship standouts. As a campus community member, he has contributed heavily to the character development of student-athletes,” said President & CEO Herman J. Felton Jr., J.D., Ph.D.
Coach Mandley began June 1 at Wiley College. The transition of Coach Mandley to Wiley College offers the Lady Wildcats the opportunity to continue building on their exceptional foundation of winning and leadership, including five NAIA Tournament appearances — most recently in 2015.
“It’s one thing to move and hope that you are operating in God’s will, it’s something totally different when that path is laid out, and you know you are positioned in his purpose,” said Mandley.
The Lady Wildcats have their sights on building on their 16-win season and continuing to recover after the loss of their beloved coach, Tiffany Jackson, who died at the beginning of the season. Most of the roster is expected to return, including All-Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Second Team selection Diamond Hawthorne and starters Tamia Dolls and Minnie Miller.