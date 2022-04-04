Wiley College introduced three new head coaches at a press conference Monday morning. Jacob Robinson will be the head coach of the men’s and women’s golf teams that will be brought back to the school for the first time since 1968-1969. Rafael Gonzalez will be the head coach of men’s and women’s soccer, programs returning to Wiley College for the first time since 2018. Joseph Flegler will be the men’s head basketball coach.
“My main philosophy is I plan, I dream and I do and that’s what I’m going to be basing the whole program on,” Robinson told the crowd at Monday’s press conference.
Robinson is no stranger to golf or to Wiley College. He brings over 30 years of experience in playing golf and has coached youth golf. He also has nine years of collegiate coaching experience, including a three-year stint as head baseball, softball and volleyball coach as well as serving as Associate Athletic Director at Wiley. He was named Coach of the Year in all three sports in 1980 and 1981. He was also named the Interregional Athletic Conference and NAIA District VII coach of the year and he coached eight players who were drafted into professional baseball. He took his volleyball team to the NAIA District VII tournament in 1981 and 1982 and the softball team to the Interregional Athletic Conference and NAIA District VII title and a World Series berth.
“It’s an opportunity to step back into the coaching profession,” Robinson explained. “I feel like at this point in time, it’s a good avenue to start from ground surface and work your way back up. I was very impressed with the athletic director as well as the president creating a different atmosphere here. I used to coach baseball here so this is an opportunity to see what I can do to assist in bringing a program back to that level of consistency. Any time you restart something that has been nonexistent for a while, it’s going to take a while to get everyone in a positive mindset but I feel confident but I feel confident knowing I’ve got some contacts out there.”
Gonzalez will become the fourth men’s head coach and the sixth women’s head coach in school history. Gonzalez is an East Texan, so being Marshall was both a career and family decision.
“We’re originally from Jacksonville, Texas and my wife wanted to come to East Texas so we jumped on it,” he explained. “I reached out to the coaches and it just so happened to fall in place for me to come here.”
While in Jacksonville, he coached at Lon Morris before helping start the men’s and women’s soccer program at Jacksonville College. His most recent coaching job was at Ranger College where he spent five years as head coach of both programs, helping them win conference titles in 2017 and earning NJCAA Region 5 Coach of the Year honors.
“I expect my players to play at the highest level ever,” Gonzalez said when asked about his expectations for the soccer programs at Wiley. “When I was at JUCO, we had them for two years and then I had to bring in some more players but having them for four years, to me, if I’m able to be successful with teams at the JUCO level, I’m pretty sure I’m going to be more successful at a four-year school. The previous school I was at, Ranger College, three out of the five years I was coaching there, we had both the men and women in the conference championship game. My men’s team was one game away from making nationals. On the women’s team, we had them ranked as the top eighth team in nation for JUCO. So being that I’m at a four-year school, if I’m able to do that at a JUCO, I’m sure at a four-year school, I’m sure I’ll be able to do just as much if not even more.”
Joseph Flegler will replace Derrick Mitchell who coached the Wildcats for one season. Flegler has one year of head-coaching experience after lead the Ecclesia Royals of the National Christian College Athletic Association to a 14-6 record.
“Last year was the first time in school history that we made it to the national tournament, the first time we ever won a tournament game and made it to the Elite Eight,” Flegler explained. “We ultimately finished seventh. We kind of had lightning strike in a bottle but it was a perfect storm of great assistant coaches, really great playing and an outstanding administration.”
Prior to last year, Flegler made stops at his alma mater Savannah State University, South Carolina State University, University of Maryland Eastern Shore and Thomas Univeristy as an assistant coach.
“I like to think of myself as a chef,” FlegIer said. “I used to have a favorite TV show called, ‘Iron Chef.’ The premise of the show the iron chefs get the ingredients and have to make it work. I like to consider myself a chef. My job is ultimately to put the student athletes in the best position to be successful. I pride myself on being able to pivot and do that.”
Associate Vice President of Athletics, Bruce Peifer, said there were several factors to consider when making the decisions as to who to hire for the three coaching positions.
“We had four criteria,” Peifer said. “You had to have some college experience. That was important. Be connected somehow with HBCU’s which we are one and Christian, being that we’re with the United Methodist Church, and some way, somehow, at least know something about Wiley College. Coach Robinson actually taught here and coached here before. The president added that he wanted them to have some success in their past, so I said, ‘Yes sir,’ and that was kind of the criteria. We had quite a few for basketball apply for the job from across the nation but he (Flegler) really fits into what we’re doing. In fact, all three of them, you heard when they were speaking, they all have that same feel to them. They’re good guys who can do a good job.”