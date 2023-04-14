The Wiley College men’s track and field team heads to Shreveport for the 2023 Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Championship Friday and Saturday at Lee Hedges Stadium.
Tickets are five dollars for each day. A link to purchase is listed in the women’s track and field schedule on wileyathletics.com. Friday’s action starts at 2 p.m. – which will mostly be field events. The only running event will be the 4 x 800-meter relay at 2:45 p.m. Saturday’s field events will begin at 10 a.m. and running events will start at 11 a.m.
Tyvonne Allen leads the conference with a time of 56.53 in the 400-meter hurdles. He is second in the 400-meter dash at 48.14 which surpassed the ‘A’ national championship qualifying standard.He is a member of the 4 x 400-meter relay team with Joseph Levier III, Micah Ruben and Camron Gibson which ran a national championship qualifying time of 3:16.14 – which ranks second in the conference.
The 4 x 100-meter relay team of Ruben, Allen, Branden Kelly and Harold Overton III ranks second with a time of 42.19. Allen ranks in the top five in the 200-meter dash.
Dantravian Sloan is second in the conference in the 110-meter hurdles. Levier is fourth in the conference in the 400-meter dash.
In field events, Ruben (1.78) and Channing Arvie (1.78) are tied for third in the high jump. Ruben also ranks third in the long jump. David Williams ranks third in the shot put.
Wiley College will compete against Dillard University, Fisk University, Philander Smith College and Rust College. It is seeking its eighth conference title. The Wildcats won five straight Red River Athletic Conference titles from 2014-2018.