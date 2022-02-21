Baseball
VICTORIA — Wiley College pitchers Joe O’Bryant Jr. and Isaac Burciaga had strong performances and the Wildcats had timely hits to defeat the University of Houston-Victoria 2-1 for their first victory of the season Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
O’Bryant held the Jaguars to a run on seven hits in six innings pitched. He walked one and struck out two. In the first three innings, he retired nine straight hitters. He stranded runners in scoring position in the fifth and sixth innings. Burciaga only allowed a walk and struck out four in three innings to earn the save.
“They pitched like champs,” head coach Kendrick Biggs said. “They made the batters work and controlled the game.”
Biggs went with a completely different lineup in the second game of the doubleheader. With one out in the first, Marquis Kuykendall singled to first. Daniel Cox advanced him to second after being hit by a pitch. An error scored Kuykendall and gave Wiley College its first lead of the series.
Houston-Victoria (6-5, 2-1) tied the game in the fourth inning. Zach Lee tripled to right field with two outs. Hayden Leopold walked and got caught in a rundown between first and second, which allowed Lee to score.
Wiley College (1-11-1, 1-2) got the lead back immediately. Julian Lopez led off the sixth with a single to shortstop. A passed ball advanced him to second. Tre Wallace moved him to third with a sacrifice bunt. Kuykendall picked up his second hit to bring home Lopez.
The Jaguars threatened with two outs. Lee singled to short and Leopold doubled to right-center. O’Bryant got a fly out to end the inning.
The Wildcats dropped the second game of the series 8-2. They allowed six runs in the first three innings. Wiley College got on the board in the sixth inning. Trey Perkins led off with a single. Allan Mendoza extended his hitting streak to five games with a single to center. Jacob Perez loaded the bases after he was hit by a pitch. James Martinez drove in Perkins with a walk.
The Jaguars added two runs in the bottom of the sixth. The Wildcats added a run in the seventh. Colby Chilek reached on an error by the shortstop. Bryce Garrett courtesy ran and advanced to third on Perkins’ single. A ground ball by Julian Rosales brought home Garrett.
Jalen Porter made his third start and went four innings. He allowed six runs on five hits, walked five, hit one and struck out three. Dante Enrriquez tossed the last two innings, giving up two runs on two hits, walked one, hit one and struck out two.
Wiley College will continue its road trip with a doubleheader at National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I school Texas Southern University Tuesday at 1 p.m.
FRIDAY
VICTORIA 4, WILEY 1: In his second start on the mound, Roman Sorrell pitched seven innings – which is the longest by a Wildcat starting pitcher this season. Only one of the three runs he allowed were earned. He held the Jaguars scoreless in four innings, retiring the side in the second and sixth.
At the plate, the Wildcats were unable to string hits together as they only picked up five. They grounded into three double plays. Wiley College had runners in scoring position in the third and ninth innings. It scored its lone run in the sixth inning. With two outs, Jacob Perez was hit by the pitch. Jaylon Burrell hit the ball to deep center for a triple and his eighth run batted in this season, which leads the team. He also singled in the ninth inning, which brought the tying run to the plate.
Basketball
NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Wiley College men’s basketball team will finish the regular season at Xavier University of Louisiana at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Convocation Center.
Live video will be available on Xavier University Athletics YouTube Channel. The game will be Wiley College’s final regular season Red River Athletic Conference game. It will compete in the Gulf Coast Conference next season.
The Wildcats (10-12, 3-8) are hoping to keep their postseason hopes alive. After only picking up a victory against Texas College last week, they need to win on Tuesday and Huston-Tillotson to beat Our Lady of the Lake University to clinch the final tournament spot in the West. Wiley College has qualified for the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament in 15 straight seasons, in which it competed.
With their leading scorer Michael Aiken likely out for a fifth straight game, the Wildcats will be turning to other players to carry the load. Demarius Houston averaged 11.8 points per game last week. He hit 15 three-pointers. Jamir Cheek averaged 10.5 points, 5.5 assists and five rebounds per game during last week’s action. Jalen Brown had his biggest output of the season against Texas College with 17 points and five rebounds. He scored in double figures in three of the four games. David Williams put up 15 points at Paul Quinn College on February 15.
The Gold Rush (20-5, 11-4), which are receiving votes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Top 25 poll, has already clinched a spot in the 2022 Red River Athletic Conference Tournament. They defeated Paul Quinn College in double overtime. Cameron Wells recorded a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds.
Xavier leads the Red River Athletic Conference and ranks 12th in the NAIA in offensive rebounds per game (13.2). It also leads the conference with 4.6 blocks per game which ranks x in the NAIA. The Gold Rush is one of the top defensive teams in the conference. They lead the conference in points allowed per game (60.4), opponents’ field goal percentage (36.8) and 3-point percentage (29.2). Xavier ranks in the top 20 nationally in all three of those categories.
The series with the Gold Rush dates back to the 1930s. The Wildcats have only prevailed in 19 of the 60 meetings and haven’t won in New Orleans since 1986.