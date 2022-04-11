TYLER — The Wiley College baseball team had another record-breaking performance as it completed the sweep with a 34-2 victory over Texas College Saturday at Ed Moore Field in Woldert Park.
The victory gives the Wildcats their first conference series win since 2019 and first conference series sweep since 2016. They not only broke the program record for runs in a game, they set a record for hits in a game with 29.
Marquis Kuykendall had a historic performance at the plate as he became the first Wildcat to hit for the cycle. He singled in the second. In the third inning, he belted a three-run home run over the left field wall for his third of the series. Later in the inning, he hit a two-run double to left. Kuykendall completed the feat as he hit the ball to the center field wall for a triple. He finished the game with four runs and six runs batted in – which tied a program record.
“I feel like I was seeing the ball great this weekend,” Kuykendall said. “I just felt right. The ball was big and white. I put my bat on the ball and it just went.”
“I tell guys all the time you have to be ready when your number is called,” head coach Kendrick Biggs said. “He stepped up and played lights out all weekend.”
Jaylon Burrell recorded three hits and was a double shy of the cycle. He hit an RBI single in the second. He drove in four runs in the third inning. Burrell hit a two-run home run in his first at-bat for his third of the season. He tripled home two runs in his second at-bat. With the game lopsided, Burrell and most of the other starters were lifted after the third inning.
Traylon Ansley drove in four runs with three hits. He hit a two-RBI double in the first and a RBI double in the second. In the third inning, he hit a RBI single. Colby Chilek tallied three hits and brought home three runs. Bryce Garrett came off the bench and hit the Wildcats’ first grand slam since 2018 in the fourth inning. Jhan Carlos Javier hit a RBI single in the fourth, Tre Wallace notched a RBI walk and RBI double in the seventh.
Roman Sorrell picked up his first win of the season after tossing four innings. He recorded a career-high nine strikeouts. Eric Heater threw three scoreless innings and struck out three to earn his first career save.
Texas College (0-24, 0-24) forfeited the series finale due to a lack of players.
FRIDAY
WILEY 31, T. COLLEGE 1: All nine starters hit safely, scored a run and drove in a run. Jacob Perez led the team with four and set a program record with six runs. Marquis Kuykendall had three hits with two home runs. He hit a two-run shot over the left field wall in the second inning. He hammered his second in the fourth inning. Kuykendall drove in four runs. Trey Perkins picked up three hits, finishing a home run shy of the cycle. He scored three runs and drove in two. Timmie Russell went 3-for-5 and scored three runs. Traylon Ansley went 2-for-3, scored three runs and drove in three. Jaylon Burrell went 2-for-4 with three runs and two runs batted in.
Allan Mendoza led off the game with his second home run of the season. He tallied three runs and two runs batted in. Ansley hit a RBI double, stole third and came home to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead in the first inning.
They added seven in the second. Russell and Chilek hit RBI singles. Before Kuykendall’s two-run blast, Donovan Rice hit a RBI double. Wiley College put up two more in the third on RBI doubles by Burrell and Ansley.
The Wildcats’ most productive inning was the fourth as they scored 16 runs on 12 hits. It is the most runs they’ve scored in an inning in program history. The previous best was 14 against Manhattan Christian in February 2018. Twenty-one batters came to the plate. Kuykendall led off the inning with his second home run. Perez hit two RBI singles in the inning. Burrell, Rice and Kuykendall each hit RBI singles. Perkins hit a two-RBI double. Four runs scored on errors. Ansley drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk. Chilek brought home a run after being hit by a pitch.
Head coach Kendrick Biggs pulled nearly all of his starters after fourth inning. Albert Thurston II and Jhan Carlos Javier picked up RBI base hits in the fifth.
Joe O’Bryant pitched five innings only allowing three hits and three walks. He struck out five batters to earn his third victory. James Martinez threw the last two innings.
The Wildcats return home on Wednesday for a doubleheader against Champion Christian College. They split a doubleheader last week.
Track
COMMERCE — The Wiley College women’s track and field team added to its 2022 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Championship squad with Shayla Arthur qualifying in the long jump and Darnee Williams advancing in the 100-meter dash.
Arthur leaped 5.66 meters in the long jump, winning the event over 26 jumpers, mostly from National Collegiate Athletic Association schools. It’s her second win in the event. She also recorded a personal record with a 12.31 100-meter dash.
Williams ran 12.12 in the 100-meter dash – finishing as runner up in a field of 30 runners. Both athletes run on the 4 x 100-meter relay team which qualified for nationals two weeks ago.
Kali-Rydolph Garrett set a personal record of 1.60 meters in the high jump – which was within .05 meters of the ‘B’ national championship qualifying standard. Shakayla Carter recorded her best time in the 400-meter dash at 59.55 – which is just over two seconds from qualifying for nationals.
Carmen Garcia became the first Lady Wildcat to compete in the hammer throw. She threw for a distance of 21.53 meters. She set a personal record in the shot put at 12.04 meters. Fatima Ortega ran a personal best of 6:18.44 in the 1,500-meter run.
Wiley College (men and women) will head to Stephen F. Austin State University on Friday and compete in the Earl Milner Invitational.
MEN
COMMERCE — The Wiley College men’s track and field team saw several of its athletes set personal bests at Texas A&M University-Commerce’s East Texas Invitational.
Joseph Levier III finished second out of a field of 37 in the 400-meter dash with a time of 48.62, which is 0.17 seconds slower than the ‘B’ national championship qualifying standard. Reshaun Fridie finished third in the triple jump with a leap of 13.46 meters. He also ran a personal best 11.15 in the 100-meter dash. Jude Atwell ran 1:01.74. Michael Lewis ran his fastest 800-meter run time at 2:05.90. The 4 x 400-meter relay team of Lewis, Fridie, Levier and Demarius Houston, who played on the basketball team, ran 3:27.66 which is five seconds faster than its previous best.
Jason Jacobs and David Williams, who played basketball this season, became the first Wildcats to compete in the hammer throw. Jacobs threw 19.79 meters and Williams tossed for 17.35 meters. Kingtson Davis threw a personal best 38.42 meters in the javelin. Xavier Hutchinson tossed 42.90 Kimar Edwards, who played basketball, leaped 1.75 meters in the high jump. Robert Oogla made his debut and tossed 27.79 meters in the discus.