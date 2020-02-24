BASKETBALL
MEN
SAN ANTONIO – The Wiley College men’s basketball team will be playing in March as it clinched a spot in the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament with a 78-65 victory over Our Lady of the Lake University on Saturday.
The Wildcats (10-12, 8-8) advance to the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament for the 15th consecutive season. They will enter the final week of the regular season in fourth place leading Huston-Tillotson University by a half game.
“I’m very happy for our men,” said Brandon K. Dumas, Ph.D., director of intercollegiate athletics and vice president of student affairs. “We picked up two crucial wins on the road. Hopefully, we will be successful at home and go into the conference tournament with momentum.”
Devin Ellis scored a career-high 21 points, hitting eight shots, including two 3-pointers. He also added three rebounds, two steals and an assist. In his second consecutive start, Gregory Gallon recorded a career-high 14 points. Jerrell Doorbal tallied his third double-double with 13 points and a career-best 16 rebounds. Jamir Cheek added 13 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.
Wiley College was slightly out-shot by the Saints 50.9 to 50 percent. It was more successful from the free throw line hitting 17 of 20 while Our Lady of the Lake only made five of 14 attempts. The Wildcats out-rebounded the Saints 35-23. Both teams committed 17 turnovers but Wiley College got nine steals while Our Lady of the Lake had four.
The first half was controlled by the Wildcats. Gallon hit a 3-pointer to give them the lead. Baskets by Doorbal and Cheek helped push the advantage to 10. The Saints fought back and trimmed the lead to one. A 3-pointer by Ellis increased the lead to four. Being in the double bonus allowed the Wildcats the opportunity to score from the free throw line and hold a six-point lead at halftime.
Our Lady of the Lake (9-18, 5-12) opened the second half with an 8-0 run to grab a two-point lead. Grubbs scored six points to give the advantage back to Wiley College. The Saints responded with a seven-point run to take a four-point lead. Adrian Dick hit two 3-pointers to give the Wildcats the lead for good. Gallon hit three shots to expand the advantage to double-digits. The Saints weren’t able to get closer than seven.
The Wildcats will close out the regular season at home against Texas College on Thursday and Jarvis Christian College on Saturday.
WOMEN
SAN ANTONIO – The Wiley College women’s basketball team kept pace with the Red River Athletic Conference champion No. 14 Our Lady of the Lake University in the first half but were unable to contain the Saints in the second half of a 122-86 loss on Saturday in a Red River Athletic Conference game.
The Lady Wildcats (11-12, 9-7) shot 13-for-19 in the first quarter and held a few two-point leads. They committed six turnovers and missed three of four free throw attempts. Our Lady of the Lake made a run late in the quarter to hold a two-point advantage.
Wiley College trailed by as many as eight in the second quarter. A 3-pointer by Colby Hughes sparked a rally. Kyani Moore scored two second chance buckets which cut the margin to two. The Lady Wildcats went into halftime with a six-point deficit.
The Saints ended any hope of a second half comeback with a 26-point run in the third quarter. Wiley College had 15 turnovers in the third quarter and only made five of 15 field goal attempts. It struggled at the free throw line only hitting one of four attempts.
“We had a strong start, but didn’t come out with the same intensity in the second half,” head coach Lenise Stallings said. “We have to do better playing through adversity and fighting back against good teams.”
“It was a rough game,” said Brandon K. Dumas, Ph.D., director of intercollegiate athletics and vice president of student affairs. “I’m looking forward to us returning home and finishing the regular season strong.”
Brianna Tolliver led the Lady Wildcats with 20 points. She added seven rebounds and four assists. Moore followed with 18 points and seven rebounds. Hughes finished with 12 points, four rebounds and two steals.
Wiley College will finish the regular season at home against Texas College on Thursday and Jarvis Christian College on Saturday.
BASEBALL
JACKSON, Miss. – The Wiley College baseball team used timely hitting and solid pitching to win a three-game series at Tougaloo College on Saturday and Sunday.
Game 1
WILEY 4, TOUGALOO 1: The Wildcats (6-4) scored early and Noah Whitted shut down the Bulldogs to claim the series opener.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak. With one out in the first, Dominic Tezeno singled to third. A walk by Markus Garza with two outs moved him to second. Tezeno stole third and home to give the Wildcats the lead.
With two outs in the second, Jaylen Walker walked and scored when Christian Biggs reached base on an error. Tezeno brought home Biggs with a single to left. Luis Santiago led off the fifth by reaching base on an error. He advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a sacrifice fly by Jose Mota.
Noah Whitted pitched a complete game only allowing one run on three hits in nine innings. He struck out six batters. In the eighth inning, he left the tying runs on base with a ground ball.
“He competes every inning,” head coach Kendrick Biggs said. “He has a bulldog mentality and I love that.”
Tezeno went 2-for-5. Manuel Torres, Biggs and Garza also got hits.
Game 2
WILEY 6, TOUGALOO 5: Wiley College piled on late and held off a rally by Tougaloo to claim the second game.
The Wildcats only had a hit through the first five innings. Walker led off the sixth with a walk. He advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Biggs. Tezeno hit a hard groundball off the pitchers’ mound which scored Walker from second to tie the game.
In the seventh inning, Wiley College’s bats came to life – scoring five runs on five hits. Mota led off with a single. Joe O’Bryant Jr. courtesy ran for Mota and stole second. A sacrifice bunt by Biggs moved him to third. Aaron Hendrix brought home O’Bryant with a single to right. Torres scored on a passed ball. Walker hit a single to center to score Hendrix. Santiago and Garza hit RBI singles to push the advantage to five.
Tougaloo took advantage of three walks and an error to put up four runs. Austin Rotramel got a strikeout to seal the win. He pitched his second consecutive complete game and struck out seven batters to pick up his second win.
“Our men did a great job picking up two wins in less than ideal weather conditions,” said Brandon K. Dumas, Ph.D., director of intercollegiate athletics and vice president of student affairs. “I’m hoping this will give us confidence entering Red River Athletic Conference play.”
Game 3
TOUGALOO 4, WILEY 3: The Wildcats fell behind in the first inning and were unable to overcome as it dropped the finale.
They were held to four hits which were picked up by Torres, Josiah Campbell, Carlos Torres and Roderick Sorrell. Wiley College was held scoreless in the first two innings. Sorrell reached on a single with one out. Jarred Pete courtesy ran for Sorrell and advanced when Walker was hit by a pitch. With two outs, Manuel Torres hit a single to center to score Pete and Walker, which cut the margin to one. The Wildcats were held scoreless in the next three innings.
Campbell started a rally with one out in the seventh, hitting a single. He would score on a double by Carlos Torres. The game ended with Torres standing on third when Tougaloo got a strikeout.
Demetrice Rudolph, who has closed out games this season, made his first start. After giving up three runs on three hits in the first, he held the Bulldogs to one hit in the next four innings. He struck out five batters.
Wiley College will open Red River Athletic Conference play on Friday at Louisiana State University-Alexandria.
Wiley College Sports Information