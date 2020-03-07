Wiley College Sports Information
ALEXANDRIA, La. – The Wiley College women’s basketball team gave the regular season Red River Athletic Conference champion and 12th-ranked nationally Our Lady of the Lake University everything it had in a 104-91 loss in the semifinals of the 2020 Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Red River Athletic Conference Tournament on Friday at Rapides Parish Coliseum.
“I’m proud of their efforts,” head coach Lenise Stallings said. “We got started a little late but we didn’t get back. I’m extremely proud that they fought until the end. That’s all I can ask for.”
The Lady Wildcats (14-13) nearly matched the Saints in shooting percentage hitting 41.3 percent. They hit a higher percentage from 3-point territory, making eight of 21 attempts while Our Lady of the Lake only hit five of 28 attempts. The Saints were more efficient from the free throw line swishing 27 of 33 attempts to Wiley College’s 21-for-37. The turnover battle went to Our Lady of the Lake. Wiley College committed 34 which led to 37 points for the Saints. It only forced 17, leading to 18 points.
The first quarter was competitive as the teams stayed within five points of each other. Wiley College led by as many as five. It hit eight shots, including three 3-pointers. Eleven turnovers helped Our Lady of the Lake hold a one-point lead. Wiley College struggled to make shots in the second quarter only hitting on five of 13 attempts. Our Lady of the Lake made 12 of 24 field goal attempts and pushed its advantage to double digits. The Lady Wildcats were able to trim the deficit to eight at halftime.
The Saints (26-5) led the entire second half. Wiley College didn’t get closer than four points. It trailed by as many as 20 with 7:18 remaining in the game. Kaitlyn Davis hit two 3-pointers and Kyani Moore scored on a second chance bucket to cut the margin to 10 with 3:51 remaining. That’s as close as the Lady Wildcats would get.
Moore finished her freshman season with her 11th double-double scoring a career-high 24 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. Armonie Lomax followed with 14 points and seven rebounds. Brianna Tolliver put up 13 points and nine rebounds. Colby Hughes also reached double-digits with 10 points while contributing three rebounds two steals and two assists. Jaida Carson led the team with eight assists.
Tolliver, Lomax, Carson and Passion Burrell wrapped up their playing careers by leading the Lady Wildcats to the semifinals for the first time since 2016-17. They guided the team to a winning record for the first time in three seasons.
“I connected with them in unique way,” Stallings said. “We had to quickly since I was hired in July. They will be my first seniors as a head coach. I will never forget them. I want to thank them for their dedication and commitment to this program.”
Wiley College is projected to return most of the team, including Moore, who won Red River Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year, Hughes, Kayja Jackson, RakeeaMables, Davis and Ashley Daniels.
“We have a strong group returning next season,” said Brandon K. Dumas, Ph.D., director of intercollegiate athletics and vice president of student affairs. “I’m looking forward to seeing them develop over the offseason. We’ll hit the recruiting trail to add to our team and be even stronger next season.”
MEN
ALEXANDRIA, La. – The Wiley College men’s basketball team ended the 2019-20 season by making their third appearance in the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals in the last four seasons. The Wildcats fell 92-76 to No. 3 Louisiana State University-Shreveport on Friday at Rapides Parish Coliseum.
Wiley College (13-13) was unable to get in a rhythm offensively as it only hit on 13 of 35 shot attempts and two of 12 three-point attempts in the first half. It allowed the Pilots to hit 59.4 percent of its shots. Six of their 19 field goals were from 3-point range. The Wildcats trailed by double digits most of the first half. They trailed by as many as 25. Wiley College shot 48.2 percent in the second half and made five of nine 3-point attempts. The deficit was too much for it to overcome.
“We started out flat,” said assistant coach Ashton DeMurrell, who led the team in place of head coach Chase Campbell. “LSU-Shreveport is a good team and we were unable to make a comeback.”
“It was a tough way for our season to end,” said Brandon K. Dumas, Ph.D., director of intercollegiate athletics and vice president of student affairs. “I’m proud of how our men competed and represented Wiley College this year.”
Four Wildcats scored in double digits led by Jamir Cheek’s 19. He added six rebounds and six assists. Devin Ellis followed with 18 points, six rebounds and four steals. Taylan Grogan tallied 14 points, four rebounds and two steals. Travious Grubbs added 10 points, six rebounds and five steals.
Grogan, Grubbs, Jerrell Doorbal, Devlon Noble and Stephen Taylor played their final games. They helped Wiley College reach the NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament in 2017 and 2019 – when they picked up the program’s first victory in the national tournament in 49 years.
“They had a strong impact on our program,” DeMurrell said. “They gave their all. I can’t ask for much more from them. They came in as young players and developed during their time here.”
Ellis, who was an All-Conference Honorable mention is projected to return along with Cheek, who made 16 starts, Adrian Dick, Gregory Gallon and Miles Haley.
To advance to the semifinals, the Wildcats defeated Huston-Tillotson University 86-83 on Thursday. Grubbs broke his career-high with 25 points and 14 rebounds for his seventh double-double. He hit five of six 3-point attempts. This was the sixth game in which Grubbs scored 20 or more points. Grogan followed with 17 points, three rebounds, a steal and an assist. Ellis recorded 16 points and four assists. Doorbal blocked three shots.
Grogan selected to All-Star Game
Wiley College men’s basketball player Taylan Grogan will have the opportunity to play with and against the best players from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics as he was selected as an All-Star on Thursday.
The All-Star Game will be played on March 24 at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri during the NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament. Grogan will be playing on the West Team which will be coached by Robert Morris head coach Al Bruehl. He will play with players from Kansas, Nebraska, California, Texas, Washington, Idaho and Oregon.
Grogan averaged 24.9 points per game which led the Red River Athletic Conference and ranks second in the nation. He made 71 three-pointers – an average of 3.2 per game – which is seventh in the NAIA. He had 12 games where he hit three or more 3-pointers. He scored 30 or more in seven games and 15 with 20 or more. He recorded a career-high 41 points in the season opener against Philander Smith College on November 3 – which earned him Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Week. Grogan was a First Team All-Conference selection.
“I’m very excited and proud of Taylan,” said Brandon K. Dumas, Ph.D., director of intercollegiate athletics and vice president of student affairs. “He worked hard during the offseason which is how he went from coming off the bench to leading the conference in scoring. He is very deserving of this honor.”
Grogan is the third men’s basketball player to be selected to the NAIA All-Star Game. Phillip Miller was selected in 2015 and Joshua Hamilton was picked last season.