Cross Country
WINDCREST — The Wiley College men’s cross country team concluded the program’s first season since 2017 at the 2021 Red River Athletic Conference Men’s Cross Country Championship at the Windcrest Golf Course.
The Wildcats finished fourth in the 8,000-meter race and topped Huston-Tillotson University and Jarvis Christian College. Robert Bullock led the team with a personal best 30:57.9. Joseph Levier III also ran a personal best 31:03.2. Michael Lewis topped his best time at 32:16.9. Christian Brookins ran his best time at 33:32.1. Reshaun Fridie ran 35:31.8. Jude Atwell finished in 37:23.7.
Our Lady of the Lake University won its seventh straight title with a perfect score of 15. University of the Southwest was a distant runner-up and Xavier University of Louisiana finished third.
The Wildcats will compete in the spring in outdoor track and field.
Volleyball
The Wiley College volleyball team concluded the regular season with a four-set loss to Paul Quinn College (25-23, 20-25, 25-22, 25-20) Friday at the Tiger Den.
Marissa Neal led the team with 11. LeAndria Jackson provided 19 assists and two digs. Alek-Wek Raphael recorded the team’s only ace. Tiyanna Johnson had three blocks.
Wiley College earned the fifth seed in the 2021 Red River Athletic Conference Volleyball Championship and face the University of the Southwest in the first round at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, Texas.