The Wiley College volleyball team split its matches on Friday at the University of St. Thomas-Houston Classic and finished the week with a sweep over Dillard at home on Saturday.
The Lady Wildcats (14-4, 7-1 in Red River Athletic Conference) lost in four sets on Friday to Xavier University (La.) (25-15, 16-25, 25-16, 25-21). They were out-hit .333 to .261 and outscored 23-12 in the serve and pass game. Wiley College made 13 errors and gave up 10 aces.
It recorded 46 kills on 119 attempts. Tinoi Martin led the team with 14 kills. She also was the team leader with 11 digs – posting her third double-double of the season. Alexia Souza assisted on 33 kills. The Lady Wildcats had two solo blocks and six assists. Tiyanna Johnson led the team with three block assists. Marissa Neal recorded two of the five service aces.
In the final game of the St. Thomas-Houston Classic, the Lady Wildcats defeated National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III program Louisiana College in three sets (25-22, 25-17, 25-23). Kailie Williams led the team with 10 kills. Wiley College out-hit Louisiana College .154 to .025. Alia Scott led the team with 16 digs. Merritt Elder and Neal also reached double figures with 14 and 10, respectively.
The Lady Wildcats had two solo blocks and four assists. Renata Carlos Da Silva led the team with a solo block and an assist. They had eight service aces. Johnson and Elder each recorded three.
In Saturday’s sweep over Dillard, the Lady Wildcats out-hit the Lady Bleu Devils .256 to .138. Williams led the team with 11 kills. Wiley College put down nine service aces. Hailie Williams led the team with three. Johnson, Souza and Kailie Williams followed with two each.
Souza, Williams win RRAC Weekly awards
For the fourth consecutive week, Alexia Souza wins Red River Athletic Conference Setter of the Week and Kailie Williams took home her first Attacker of the Week award for October 7-13. Souza averaged 9.62 assists per set in four matches last week. In Wednesday’s sweep over Texas College, she recorded 33 assists, two aces and two block assists. She equaled her career-high with five kills while contributing 33 assists, five digs, and two block assists against Xavier University (La.) on Friday at the University of St. Thomas-Houston Classic. Souza averaged 10 assists per set with 30 against National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III program Louisiana College. She added seven digs and a block assist. On Saturday against Dillard University (La.), she put up 29 assists with four digs, two block assists and a kill. Souza continues to lead the Red River Athletic Conference with 573 assists and 10.2 per set. She is 18th in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.
Williams recorded double-digit kills in three of the four matches last week. She set a new career-high of 11 kills in Wednesday’s victory over Texas College. She added two aces. In the victory over Louisiana College, she tallied 10 kills, six digs and two aces. Williams matched her career-high of 11 kills against Dillard on Saturday – while contributing six digs, two aces and two block assists. For the week, Williams averaged 3.6 kills per set and hit .312. Through 10 matches, she has 48 kills and is hitting .311.
Souza’s and Williams’ awards give the Lady Wildcats eight this season. Williams is the third Lady Wildcat to win Attacker of the Week. Khrystyna Frank, who has missed the last eight matches due to injury, was a two-time winner.
