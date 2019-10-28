For the first time since 2013, the Wiley College volleyball team will have a first round bye in the Red River Athletic Conference Volleyball Championship after defeating Our Lady of the Lake University in four sets (25-18, 25-16, 24-26, 25-22) on Friday.
With the victory, the Lady Wildcats sweep the regular season series against the Saints for the first time since the Red River Athletic Conference changed to one division in 2015. It is also the first time since 2011, that the Lady Wildcats have defeated the Our Lady of the Lake at Alumni Gymnasium.
“Got to give credit to Our Lady of the Lake for how they battled in the last two sets,” head coach Mike MacNeill said. “They played tough despite having a couple of players out due to injury. We came back and battled. It wasn’t the prettiest match. Credit to our ladies and the team for how hard we’ve worked to be in position to win the conference tomorrow.”
Wiley College out-hit the Saints .174 to .053 – edging them in kills 48-44. For the second time this season, Khrystyna Frank surpassed 20 kills with 21. She added a career-high 18 digs for her sixth double-double.
Kailie and Hailie Williams followed with nine kills. The Saints were led by Natalie Fazio, who had 13 kills. Alexia Souza surpassed 40 assists for the fourth time this season with 42. With 12 digs, she picked up her fourth double-double. Anissa Tamez aided on 34 of Our Lady of the Lake’s 44 kills.
Defensively, the Lady Wildcats dug 85 attack attempts by the Saints. For the third time in the last four matches, Alia Scott recorded 20 digs. Merritt Elder also reached double figures with 13. The Saints got hands on 75 attacks by Wiley College. Alyssa Marquez led all players with 32 digs.
Wiley College dominated the block with five solos and 12 assists to two block assists for the Saints. Tiyanna Johnson had three solo blocks and four assists to lead all athletes. Kalani Ketchens and Ashley Maldonado teamed up for Our Lady of the Lake’s lone block.
The Lady Wildcats bested the Saints on the serve with eight aces and allowing four. Souza led everyone with three. Our Lady of the Lake’s aces were tallied by Anyssa Rivera, Alyssa Marquez, Tijana Kruta and Natalie Fazio.
H-TILLOTSON 3, WILEY 2: The Wiley College volleyball team fought to force a fifth set but came up short against Huston-Tillotson University (Texas) (10-25, 26-24, 25-20, 22-25, 15-13) on Saturday at Alumni Gymnasium.
The loss means the Lady Wildcats (16-9, 9-2 RRAC) will have to settle for the second seed in the Red River Athletic Conference Volleyball Championship – as they lost the regular season series to the Lady Rams for the second time in three seasons. They still have a chance to clinch a share of the regular season title with a win at the University of the Southwest on Friday and a Huston-Tillotson loss to Texas College on November 2.
“As much as I hate second place, I know the ladies have worked hard all year,” head coach Mike MacNeill said. “This is going to leave a bad taste in their mouths which can only be satisfied by winning the conference tournament. We will get back in the gym this week and work to improve the areas we struggled with.”
Seniors Teleza Collier, Renata Carlos Da Silva and Alexia Souza were honored before the match. In her second-to-last match at Alumni Gymnasium, Souza set a new career-high with 58 assists and 24 digs for her fifth double-double. Her totals put her over 2,000 assists for her career, making her the third Lady Wildcat to achieve that milestone. She also led the team with three block assists.
Collier reached double-figures in kills with 10 while contributing two digs and an assist. She hit .304 for the match. Khrystyna Frank led all players with 19 kills. She was one of four Lady Wildcats in double figures. Tiyanna Johnson posted a career-high 11. Kailie Williams added 15. The Lady Wildcats out-hit the Lady Rams .234 to .160 and beat them in kills 68-58.
Briana Domino led Huston-TIllotson with 14 kills. KeYonna Ganious followed with 11. Tiara Thompson and Tatyana Tyson each recorded 10. Anabel Bustamante and Valencia Barrett each added 23 assists.
Wiley fell short in the blocking game with four and giving up 10. It fell short in the serve and passing game – with three aces and six errors – compared to Huston-Tillotson’s two aces and two errors. Adna De Andrade had a solo block and four assists. Savannah Garza added five block assists.
FRANK, SOUZA HONORED: After helping the Wiley College volleyball team clinch a first-round bye in the Red River Athletic Conference Volleyball Championship, Khrystyna Frank earned Attacker of the Week and Alexia Souza won Setter of the Week.
This is Frank’s fourth award. She recorded over 15 kills in all three matches. Against Jarvis Christian College on Wednesday, she put down 15 kills. In Friday’s victory over Our Lady of the Lake University, Frank hammered 21 kills – which marks the second time she has exceeded 20. With 18 digs, she picked up her sixth double-double. Against first place Huston-Tillotson University on Saturday, Frank tallied her seventh double-double with 19 kills and 17 digs. For the week, she recorded 55 kills – averaging 4.6 per set. She leads the Red River Athletic Conference with 4.4 kills per set which ranks eighth in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.
Souza takes home her fifth Setter of the Week award. She averaged 11.8 assists per set. She recorded 42 assists in a sweep over Jarvis Christian College on Wednesday while adding eight digs, a solo block, a block assist and a service ace. She recorded her fourth double-double of the season on Friday against Our Lady of the Lake University with 42 assists and 12 digs. She also contributed three kills, three aces and one block assist. In Saturday’s match against first place Huston-Tillotson, Souza recorded career-highs with 58 assists and 24 digs for her fifth double-double. With those assists, she became the third Lady Wildcat to surpass 2,000 career assists.
The awards give the Lady Wildcats 11 for the season. They close out the regular season with a non-conference match against Alcorn State University on Tuesday.
They play their final Red River Athletic Conference match on Friday at the University of the Southwest.
Wiley College will be the second seed in the RRAC Volleyball Championship.